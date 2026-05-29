Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts IPL history; becomes fastest to reach 1000 runs

Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has etched his name into the IPL history books. The talented Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter has become the fastest player to cross the 1000-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL), achieving the feat in a mere 440 balls. This incredible milestone highlighted his explosive talent and cemented his status as one of the most exciting prospects in modern cricket.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise to glory Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's journey to 1000 IPL runs has been nothing short of phenomenal. He reached the landmark much quicker than some of the biggest hitters in the game. For comparison, West Indies power-hitter Andre Russell took 545 balls, while Tim David needed 560 deliveries. Other stars like Travis Head and Phil Salt reached it in 575 balls each. Heinrich Klaasen got there in 594, and even IPL legend Virender Sehwag took 604 balls to get there.

The young Indian has also done it in just 23 innings, tying with Lendl Simmons for the second fastest, only behind Shaun Marsh who managed it in 21. He sits ahead of Devon Conway (24), Matthew Hayden (25) and Sai Sudharsan (25).

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The magical moment that made history The crowd erupted when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi brought up his 1000th run in style. It came off a delivery from Jason Holder in the 15.1 over. Capitalizing on a short and wide delivery outside off, the prodigious young batsman reached out and carved it powerfully to the sweeper cover for a boundary. This four not only made him the fastest Indian to achieve the feat at a blistering strike rate of over 220, but also perfectly showcased his fearless aggression and exceptional skill.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's dismissal In the 17.2 over, the promising innings reached a conclusion. Kagiso Rabada managed to dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was caught by Prasidh Krishna at third man for 96 runs off just 47 balls. He attempted the same upper cut on a short and outside off delivery, just like in the last match. He didn't quite time it and hit it high in the air. Three fielders converged but Prasidh took it in the end. Sooryavanshi finished with 96 runs off 47 balls. The knock was packed with eight boundaries and seven maximums, underlining his destructive power mixed with smart shot selection.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance is likely to boost his confidence and his team's playoff hopes tremendously.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.