Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sets sights on breaking huge IPL record during RR vs DC; check details

Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in the form of his life in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Vaibhav has slammed 440 runs from 11 innings at a strike rate of 236.55 in IPL 2026, and this includes one century and two half-centuries.

The 15-year-old had announced his arrival in the IPL in 2025 with Rajasthan Royals, who acquired him for ₹1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He enjoyed an excellent debut season in the IPL, scoring 252 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 206.55.

He slammed one fifty and once century, against Gujarat Titans, getting to the milestone in just 35 balls. By doing so, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi registered the fastest-ever century by an Indian in the history of IPL, thus surpassing Yusuf Pathan's record.

Earlier this season, the Bihar youngster equalled his own record after he scored a 35-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on verge of breaking another record Vaibhav could very well break another record in IPL 2026 when Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi on Sunday.

The India Under-19 World Cup winner has slammed 40 sixes in IPL 2026 so far, and he could set a record of hitting the most number of sixes by an Indian in an edition of the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma currently holds that record, having slammed 42 maximums in the IPL 2024 season, wherein the Pat Cummins-led side finished runners-up.

During the match against SRH, Vaibhav also broke the record for most sixes in an innings, slamming 12 maximums. He broke former Chennai Super Kings player Murali Vijay's record. Vijay had slammed 11 sixes against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010.

Overall, the left-handed batter has played 18 IPL matches so far and has scored 692 runs at a strike-rate of 224.67, with three fifties and two centuries to his name.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru big-hitter Chris Gayle currently holds the record for most sixes by any batter in an IPL season. Gayle slammed 59 sixes in IPL 2012, and 51 sixes in IPL 2013.

Gayle achieved the feat with RCB on both occasions. He is the only batter to slam 50 or more sixes per season in multiple editions of the IPL. Apart from Gayle, the only other batter to slam 50 or more maximums in an IPL season is former KKR batter Andre Russell, who slammed 52 sixes in IPL 2019.

RR's playoff chances Rajasthan Royals, led by Riyan Parag, are currently in fifth place in the IPL 2026 standings with 12 points from 11 matches, and remain in the race for the playoffs. For the inaugural champions to qualify for the playoffs, the safe way to do so is by winning each of their remaining three matches. That will take them to 18 points from 14 matches and a spot in the playoffs will be guaranteed.

Should they win just two out of their remaining three matches, it will take them to 16 points. That should be enough, but RR will need to win both their matches by big margins, following their 77-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) last week.