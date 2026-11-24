Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has rewritten the List A record books in Doha. The teenage left-hander brought up the fastest century in the history of the format, racing to three figures off just 28 balls for India A against the UAE in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Group B clash on Tuesday.
Chasing 250 after UAE posted 249 for eight, Sooryavanshi went from 89 to 100 in three deliveries against Ibrar Ahmad in the seventh over. A six over deep extra cover and a four to deep mid-wicket took him to 99, before he swung a length ball straight over the bowler’s head for four to complete the record. He removed his helmet and raised his bat as the India A dressing room stood to applaud.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi innings bettered Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk, who scored a 29-ball hundred for South Australia against Tasmania in Adelaide during the 2023-24 season. Sooryavanshi also went past AB de Villiers’ 31-ball century for South Africa against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2014-15, still the quickest in men’s ODIs. He further improved on his own 36-ball hundred for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in Ranchi in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, an innings in which he finished with 190.
|Balls
|Player
|Opposition
|Runs scores
|Year
|28
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India A)
|UAE
|103 & counting
|2026
|29
|Jake Fraser-McGurk (South Australia)
|Tasmania
|125
|2023-24
|31
|AB de Villiers (South Africa)
|West Indies
|149
|2014-15
|32
|Sakibul Gani (Bihar)
|Arunachal Pradesh
|128
|2025-26
|33
|Ishan Kishan (Jharkhand)
|Karnataka
|125
|2025-26
|35
|Anmolpreet Singh (Punjab)
|Arunachal Pradesh
|115 not out
|2024-25
The century carried extra edge for India A. Ibrar Ahmad was the same bowler who had given Abhishek Sharma a send-off earlier in the chase. Abhishek was given out LBW for 12 off five balls to a decision that replays suggested may have been going over the stumps. The two exchanged words before UAE players, and the umpire intervened.
UAE had earlier chosen to bat and reached 249 for eight, powered by Harpreet Singh Bhatia’s 130. Arshad Khan was among the wickets for India A with a four-wicket haul.
Sooryavanshi remains at the crease as India A look to complete the chase in Doha. The record hundred has already highlighted his ability to change a match in a matter of deliveries.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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