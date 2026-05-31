Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest to win IPL Orange Cap after Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan fail in RCB vs GT final

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest ever to win the Orange Cap in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), after Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan fell cheaply in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday. The official word from the IPL Governing Council will come after the final match.
After Rajasthan Royals exited the tournament after loss to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in Chandigarh, Sooryavanshi finished the tournament with a big lead. In 16 games, the Bihar-born lad finished with 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30. Shubman, who had scored a hundred in the chase in that game, needed 55 runs in the final to go past the Rajasthan Royals sensation.
Sudharsan, who won the Orange Cap in 2025, was too in contention to eclipse Sooryavanshi. But with Shubman and Sudharsan walking back for 10 and 12 respectively, there is no one who can surpass Sooryavanshi in the list on the final day. Fifth-placed Virat Kohli (RCB) scored 600 runs so far, but it will be impossible for him to score 177 on Sunday in the final.
In the process, Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest to win the Orange Cap at 15 years and 65 days. Previously, the record belonged to Gujarat Titans opener Sudharsan, who won it at 23 years and 231 days in IPL 2025. Before Sudharsan, Shubman held the record in 2023 at 23 years and 263 days.
|Rank
|Player
|Runs
|Matches
|SR
|1
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)
|776
|16
|237.30
|2
|Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)
|732
|16
|163.02
|3
|Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
|722
|17
|157.98
|4
|Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|624
|15
|160.00
|5
|Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|602
|15
|182.42
|6
|Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|600
|15
|164.38
|7
|KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)
|593
|14
|174.41
|8
|Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|563
|15
|204.72
|9
|Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants)
|563
|13
|163.18
|10
|Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans)
|527
|17
|152.46
Sooryavanshi enjoyed a remarkable season for Rajasthan Royals, amassing 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.31. The youngster also smashed 72 sixes during the tournament, surpassing Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 59 sixes in a single IPL season.
Sooryavanshi could have matched Virat Kohli for four hundreds in a single IPL season, had the teen sensation not been dismissed in the nineties thrice in addition to his hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His missed hundreds came against Lucknow Super Giants (93 in group stages), Sunrisers Hyderabad (97 in Eliminator) and Gujarat Titans (96 in Qualifier 2).
He also completed his 1,000 IPL runs, becoming the fastest in terms of balls taken, in just 440 balls, outclassing West Indies legend Andre Russell and being the second fastest in terms of innings, having reached the milestone in just 23 innings, with Shaun Marsh (21 innings) being the quickest.
|Season
|Player
|Team
|Total Runs
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings)
|616
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|Chennai Super Kings
|572
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Mumbai Indians
|618
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|608
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|733
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|Chennai Super Kings
|733
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|660
|2015
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|562
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|973 (All-time Record)
|2017
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|641
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|735
|2019
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|692
|2020
|KL Rahul
|Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings)
|670
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Chennai Super Kings
|635
|2022
|Jos Buttler
|Rajasthan Royals
|863
|2023
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|890
|2024
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|741
|2025
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|759
|2026
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|Rajasthan Royals
|776
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