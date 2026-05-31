Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest to win IPL Orange Cap after Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan fail in RCB vs GT final

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest ever to win the Orange Cap in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), after Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan fell cheaply in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday. The official word from the IPL Governing Council will come after the final match.

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After Rajasthan Royals exited the tournament after loss to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in Chandigarh, Sooryavanshi finished the tournament with a big lead. In 16 games, the Bihar-born lad finished with 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30. Shubman, who had scored a hundred in the chase in that game, needed 55 runs in the final to go past the Rajasthan Royals sensation.

Also Read | Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Ahmedabad for IPL 2026 final despite RR's exit

Sudharsan, who won the Orange Cap in 2025, was too in contention to eclipse Sooryavanshi. But with Shubman and Sudharsan walking back for 10 and 12 respectively, there is no one who can surpass Sooryavanshi in the list on the final day. Fifth-placed Virat Kohli (RCB) scored 600 runs so far, but it will be impossible for him to score 177 on Sunday in the final.

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In the process, Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest to win the Orange Cap at 15 years and 65 days. Previously, the record belonged to Gujarat Titans opener Sudharsan, who won it at 23 years and 231 days in IPL 2025. Before Sudharsan, Shubman held the record in 2023 at 23 years and 263 days.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap during RCB vs GT final

Rank Player Runs Matches SR 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) 776 16 237.30 2 Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) 732 16 163.02 3 Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) 722 17 157.98 4 Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 624 15 160.00 5 Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 602 15 182.42 6 Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 600 15 164.38 7 KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) 593 14 174.41 8 Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 563 15 204.72 9 Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants) 563 13 163.18 10 Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans) 527 17 152.46

Sooryavanshi enjoyed a remarkable season for Rajasthan Royals, amassing 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.31. The youngster also smashed 72 sixes during the tournament, surpassing Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 59 sixes in a single IPL season.

Also Read | Sachin backs Vaibhav to play Tests but urges selectors not to rush him

Sooryavanshi could have matched Virat Kohli for four hundreds in a single IPL season, had the teen sensation not been dismissed in the nineties thrice in addition to his hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His missed hundreds came against Lucknow Super Giants (93 in group stages), Sunrisers Hyderabad (97 in Eliminator) and Gujarat Titans (96 in Qualifier 2).

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He also completed his 1,000 IPL runs, becoming the fastest in terms of balls taken, in just 440 balls, outclassing West Indies legend Andre Russell and being the second fastest in terms of innings, having reached the milestone in just 23 innings, with Shaun Marsh (21 innings) being the quickest.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap winners in each season

Season Player Team Total Runs 2008 Shaun Marsh Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) 616 2009 Matthew Hayden Chennai Super Kings 572 2010 Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians 618 2011 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bengaluru 608 2012 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bengaluru 733 2013 Michael Hussey Chennai Super Kings 733 2014 Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders 660 2015 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 562 2016 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 973 (All-time Record) 2017 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 641 2018 Kane Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad 735 2019 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 692 2020 KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) 670 2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings 635 2022 Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 863 2023 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 890 2024 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 741 2025 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 759 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 776

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in