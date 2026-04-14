Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to debut for India soon? In contention for Ireland T20Is after stellar IPL 2026 form

Young Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in contention for a surprise India call-up, with selectors reportedly considering him for the upcoming T20I tour of Ireland following his explosive IPL performances.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Vaibhav's name is one among the many whom the Indian selectors have shortlisted.

“He is in contention for the Ireland tour, and the selectors have shortlisted his name along with those of many other players,” a source within the BCCI was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise to fame Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rose to fame following an excellent IPL 2025 campaign with Rajasthan Royals (RR), during which he scored 252 runs from 7 matches at a strike rate of 206.55.

In just five matches in the ongoing season, the 15-year-old has amassed 200 runs at a strike-rate of 263.15, and has registered two fifties already. The report adds that the Indian selectors are also likely to pick Vaibhav for India's tour of Zimbabwe in July.

India is scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland in June, before a limited-overs series against England. In July, the Men in Blue are scheduled to play three T20Is against Zimbabwe.

Should Vaibhav play in the T20I series against Ireland, he will become the youngest-ever India debutant. Among men, Sachin Tendulkar is currently the youngest Indian debutant, having made his debut against Pakistan in Karachi at the age of 16 years and 205 days.

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Among both men and women, Shafali Verma holds the record for being the youngest Indian cricketer to make an international debut, at 15 years, 7 months, and 27 days.

Earlier this year, the Bihar teenager enjoyed a stellar 2026 Under-19 World Cup campaign, finishing as India's top run-scorer with 439 runs from seven matches. He slammed 175 runs from 80 balls in the final against England, helping India clinch the title with a 100-run win.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has already backed Vaibhav to make his India debut soon.

Also Read | Praful Hinge explains his clinical first-ball trap for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

“What an amazing batting display by Vaibhav Suryavanshi this @IPL 2026 season. This prodigy certainly deserves to debut for Team India @BCCI as the youngest, given his performances. It’s rare you get a chance to pick up someone so talented and sooooo young too. Certainly deserves his name to be recorded as the youngest debutant for India,” he wrote on micro-blogging platform X.