Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to replace Sanju Samson in AFG vs IND 3rd T20I? Shreyas Iyer drops big hint: ‘We want all of them…'

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson returned to form in emphatic fashion, smashing a 22-ball 57 in the second T20I against Afghanistan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

His blistering knock helped India chase down a target of 160 in just 14.5 overs, securing a seven-wicket victory and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

However, despite Samson’s match-winning contribution, India captain Shreyas Iyer has indicated that players who have had limited game time could be given an opportunity in the series finale.

While Iyer did not name any player specifically, his comments could open the door for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is yet to feature in the series. If India opts to give the teenager a game in the third T20I, Samson could potentially make way despite his impressive performance in the second match.

“Definitely, we want all of them to get used to the wicket and get some practice, so it will be a good opportunity to give a chance to the guys sitting out,” Iyer said at the post-match press conference.

Shreyas Iyer's captaincy turnaround Iyer was pleased with another comprehensive performance from his side, particularly after India had also beaten Afghanistan by seven wickets in the opening T20I.

“Looking at the last match and coming into this one, we were demanding a comprehensive win, and today was a good one,” he added.

The series win also marked another positive step in Iyer’s stint as India’s T20I captain.

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His leadership tenure had begun with consecutive series defeats against Ireland and England, but India subsequently bounced back with a 3-0 series win over Zimbabwe before taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against Afghanistan.

Reflecting on the difficult beginning to his captaincy career, Iyer acknowledged that the early setbacks had been challenging.

“Yes, certainly. It was a tough pill to swallow at the start, but the journey is always going to be a rollercoaster,” he said at the post-match presentation.

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“You have to be in equilibrium as much as possible and see to it that you enjoy the moment and not think much about what has happened in the past. I have said it in my previous interviews as well; the more you embrace the situation, the better it gets,” Iyer added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's numbers Sooryavanshi, who made his senior India debut during the T20I series against England in July, has featured in six T20Is so far. The teenager has scored 193 runs at a strike rate of 189.21, including two half-centuries.

The 15-year-old also featured for East Zone in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy. East Zone finished runners-up after losing the final to South Zone, with Sooryavanshi scoring 192 runs in five innings at an average of 38.40, including one half-century.

With India already having secured the series, the third T20I could provide an opportunity for the management to rotate the squad and hand game time to players who have yet to feature.