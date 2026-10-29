Vaibhav Sooryavanshi viral fan interaction: Indian teen gets sisterly advice from Ballia woman post NZ win; watch video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi viral fan interaction: Not just on the cricket field in Wellington, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed everyone's attention off the field too as an interaction between the 15-year-old and a woman went viral post the Men in Blue's series-clinching victory on Tuesday.

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Moved to his usual opening spot after a flop show at no.3, Sooryavanshi entertained the crowds with a 19-ball 45 at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington as India chased down New Zealand's 198/3 in just 13.2 overs. thus taking a unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India recall puts his rising brand value in focus

Post India's win, Sooryavanshi was giving autographs to a handful Indian fans on the sidelines, when the Indian woman showered the Indian cricketer with a simple, affectionate and a motherly advice for the teenager, the video of which went viral on social media.

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As Sooryavanshi was busy giving autographs, the woman, probably in her late thirtes, adviced the teenager to not drink cold water. “Garam paani piyo, thanda mat peena (Drink warm water. Don't drink cold water),” the woman can be heard saying.

The woman also told Sooryavanshi, “Hum bhi Ballia se hain” (We are also from Ballia).” Ballia is a district in Uttar Pradesh, and is approximately 201 to 230 kilometers away from Bihar's Samastipur, from where Sooryavanshi hails. The young Indian cricketer responded, “Achha ji, theek hai” (Okay, all right)", along with a warm smile on his face.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Sooryavanshi failing to fire and other talking points

Viral Ballia woman explains her advice He also took a picture with the woman. meanwhile, the woman, named Chetana Singh, also posted a video after the incident, explaining her intentions while advising Sooryavanshi to drink warm water. “As you all know that my video with Vaibhav went viral, I adviced him to drink warm water from the closeness that we share as Indians,” the woman said.

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"Since he is from Bihar and I am from Ballia, we are culturally very close. Also the fact that the weather in Wellington was a bit harsh yesterday, and it was pretty cold on the field and Vaibhav was also feeling a bit uncomfortable. Like I advice my all brothers, I told Vaibhav too."

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi outsmarts NZ pacers Having warmed the benches in the series against Afghanistan and West Indies, Sooryavanshi didn't play in the first game against New Zealand. The southpaw got a chance in the second game after Ishan Kishan sustained a groin injury, but it was Samson who opened the innings with Abhishek Sharma an forcing Sooryavanshi at no.3. The 15-year-old managed just 4.

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In the third game, Samson allowed Sooryavanshi to open the innings with Abhishek. The move paid off as Abhishek smashed a brilliant 38-ball 113 and added a whopping 133 runs in seven overs with Sooryavanshi (45 off 19 balls), thus taking the game away from te home side. During his innings, Sooryavanshi smashed four fours and as many sixes.

Also Read | IND vs WI: Iyer admits Vaibhav will have to wait for his chance

New Zealand finally found a breakthrough in the eighth over when Matthew Fisher dismissed Sooryavanshi. With the series already in India's pocket, a sell-out crowd of around 40,000 is expected for the fourth T20I at Eden Park on Friday, making it the third-biggest attendance in the Auckland venue's history. The first three games were also sold out.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in