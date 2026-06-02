Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's manifestation comes true after IPL 2026 heroics; ‘Had written down in the Notes app on my phone’

Before the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) started on March 28, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had set a target for himself and wrote it down on his Notes app on his phone. After 64 days, Sooryavanshi's manifestation came true as the 15-year-old walked home with as many as five honours, including the Orange Cap and Most Valuable Player of the Season awards, thus leaving behind the likes of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill among top names.

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After 16 matches, Sooryavanshi finished with 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30, including one century. He could have added three more and matched Kohli for most hundreds in an IPL season, had he not be dismissed thrice on nineties, including two in the playoffs alone. The southpaw also bagged the Super Sixes award after breaking Chris Gayle's (59) record by smashing 72.

Speaking at a JioStar show, the Bihar-born lad revealed that he had set a target prior to the season. “Before the season, I had written down in the Notes app on my phone that I wanted to score 700 runs in this IPL season,” Sooryavanshi revealed, who is the youngest-ever to win the Orange Cap and MVP awards in IPL at the age of 15 years and 65 days.

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List of IPL 2026 awards by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Award Stats Prize Details Orange Cap 776 runs in 16 matches (Youngest winner ever) ₹ 10 Lakh Most Valuable Player (MVP) 436.5 points ₹ 15 Lakh Super Striker of the Season Staggering strike rate of 237.30 ₹ 10 Lakh + Tata Sierra Car Super Sixes of the Season 72 sixes (broke Chris Gayle's record of 59) ₹ 10 Lakh Emerging Player of the Season Voted tournament's best breakthrough talent ₹ 10 Lakh

In fact, if looked closely, Sooryavanshi took home exactly half of his auction price in cash in a singe night alone in addition to a car. Sooryavanshi was bought for ₹1.1 crore during the auction before IPL 2025.

Often sportspersons say in public that they don't look at their own stats. But Sooryavanshi admitted that he used to check how far he got after every match. "After every match, I used to check where I stood, so that was one goal I managed to achieve. It's a great feeling winning all these awards.

"I got to learn a lot from this season. There has been a lot to take in, both on and off the field, and I know that if I want to play for a long time, I have to work on a few things. So, that will be my focus going forward, and I'll look to do well in the upcoming matches,” he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes greater targets With T20s done and dusted as off now, Sooryavanshi wants to master the longer versions of the games - one-dayers and red-ball cricket. He has been named in the India A squad for the tri-nation series involving Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, starting next month.

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Speaking about his father's dream, Sooryavanshi said, "Of course, I want to play Test cricket. My father has taught me from day one to prepare for the longer format. He always told me that Test cricket is the purest form of cricket. I haven't had many opportunities yet.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sports fresh haircut for IPL 2026 awards ceremony

"I've played a few matches in the Ranji Trophy, and it was a bit tough for me. I know that I need to work even harder on my red-ball game.” So far, Sooryavanshi has played eight List A and first-class games each in his career.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in