‘Vaibhav Sooryvanshi OUT, Laptop close’ - Viral tweet recalls Sachin Tendulkar era after 15-year-old's 29-ball 94

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again shrugged off his lean patch in the final after the 15-year-old smashed the fastest List A fifty in just 11 deliveries en route to his 29-ball 94 against Sri Lanka A on Sunday in the summit clash of the Tri-Nation series. Having not breached the fifty-run mark during the league stages, Sooryavanshi let all guns blazing and unleased an absolute carnage at the Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

Asked to bat first, Sooryavanshi's first 11 deliveries yielded 50 runs, reading 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 0, 6, 4, 4, 6, 6, dismantling the Sri Lankan attack from the outset. In the process, Sooryavanshi broke the 21-year-old record previously held by Sri Lankan Kaushalya Weeraratne, who reached the milestone in 12 balls.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits fastest List A 50 off 11 balls; internet reacts

While the whole world is already a fans of of Sooryavanshi, an user couldn't keep calm and recalled the Sachin Tendulkar era after Samastipur-born lad's blitzkrieg and compared the sentiments of fans from past and present. Taking to X (formerly twitter), the user wrote “I am reliving the era.”

“Then: Sachin Tendulakar OUT , TV Close. Now: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi OUT, Laptop Close,” the post further added. Additionally, one X user brought legendary Sunil Gavaskar into the picture. “Sunny sir, you missed one name," the user started in reply to this tweet.

"Sunil Gavaskar out: Radio close. Sachin Tendulkar OUT, TV Close. Vaibhav Suryavanshi OUT, Laptop or Mobile app Close. You are in the root of Indian Cricket on which these plants are,” he added.

Unstoppable Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not just his lean patch during the league stages, but Sooryavanshi also had the Super Over loss to Sri Lanka A in their previous encounter on mind. It all came to fore on the field on Sunday as the left-hander combined brute force with exceptional timing.

He initially targeted the leg side against the seamers before effortlessly opening up the off side once Sri Lanka A stationed an additional fielder on the on side. His ability to dispatch even good deliveries over the ropes once again stood out. He was finally dismissed for 94 in the ninth over bowled by Sahan Arachchige, an innings studded with eight fours and 10 sixes.

Sooryavanshi, who clinched the IPL 2026 Orange Cap, reached his landmark fifty with five sixes and as many boundaries, bringing up the record with successive sixes straight down the ground off pacer Dulaj Samuditha. He was particularly brutal against Mohammed Shiraj, despatching the Lankan bowler for 4, 6, 6, 0, 6, 4, taking 26 runs from his over.

The highlight of the innings was his lofted shots over extra cover. Three effortless sixes in that region showcased the bat speed, balance and fearlessness that have made him one of India's most exciting young talents.