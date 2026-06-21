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‘Vaibhav Sooryvanshi OUT, Laptop close’ - Viral tweet recalls Sachin Tendulkar era after 15-year-old's 29-ball 94

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first 11 deliveries against Sri Lanka A in the Tri-Nation series final read 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 0, 6, 4, 4, 6 and 6. In the process, ooryavanshi broke the 21-year-old record previously held by Sri Lankan Kaushalya Weeraratne, who reached the milestone in 12 balls.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Jun 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a breathtaking 29-ball 94 against Sri Lanka A in the Tri-nation series final.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a breathtaking 29-ball 94 against Sri Lanka A in the Tri-nation series final. (SLC)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again shrugged off his lean patch in the final after the 15-year-old smashed the fastest List A fifty in just 11 deliveries en route to his 29-ball 94 against Sri Lanka A on Sunday in the summit clash of the Tri-Nation series. Having not breached the fifty-run mark during the league stages, Sooryavanshi let all guns blazing and unleased an absolute carnage at the Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

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Asked to bat first, Sooryavanshi's first 11 deliveries yielded 50 runs, reading 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 0, 6, 4, 4, 6, 6, dismantling the Sri Lankan attack from the outset. In the process, Sooryavanshi broke the 21-year-old record previously held by Sri Lankan Kaushalya Weeraratne, who reached the milestone in 12 balls.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits fastest List A 50 off 11 balls; internet reacts

While the whole world is already a fans of of Sooryavanshi, an user couldn't keep calm and recalled the Sachin Tendulkar era after Samastipur-born lad's blitzkrieg and compared the sentiments of fans from past and present. Taking to X (formerly twitter), the user wrote “I am reliving the era.”

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“Then: Sachin Tendulakar OUT , TV Close. Now: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi OUT, Laptop Close,” the post further added. Additionally, one X user brought legendary Sunil Gavaskar into the picture. “Sunny sir, you missed one name," the user started in reply to this tweet.

"Sunil Gavaskar out: Radio close. Sachin Tendulkar OUT, TV Close. Vaibhav Suryavanshi OUT, Laptop or Mobile app Close. You are in the root of Indian Cricket on which these plants are,” he added.

Unstoppable Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Not just his lean patch during the league stages, but Sooryavanshi also had the Super Over loss to Sri Lanka A in their previous encounter on mind. It all came to fore on the field on Sunday as the left-hander combined brute force with exceptional timing.

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He initially targeted the leg side against the seamers before effortlessly opening up the off side once Sri Lanka A stationed an additional fielder on the on side. His ability to dispatch even good deliveries over the ropes once again stood out. He was finally dismissed for 94 in the ninth over bowled by Sahan Arachchige, an innings studded with eight fours and 10 sixes.

Also Read | Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets into fight with Lankan player; video goes viral

Sooryavanshi, who clinched the IPL 2026 Orange Cap, reached his landmark fifty with five sixes and as many boundaries, bringing up the record with successive sixes straight down the ground off pacer Dulaj Samuditha. He was particularly brutal against Mohammed Shiraj, despatching the Lankan bowler for 4, 6, 6, 0, 6, 4, taking 26 runs from his over.

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The highlight of the innings was his lofted shots over extra cover. Three effortless sixes in that region showcased the bat speed, balance and fearlessness that have made him one of India's most exciting young talents.

Also Read | After getting India call-up, Vaibhav aims to dominate for next 10-20 years

India A set Sri Lanka A mountain to climb

At one stage, India would get past the 400-run mark, but Sri Lanka A clawed their way back in the middle overs. Skipper Tilak Varma steadied the innings with a composed 67 off 90 balls, while Anukul Roy (39 off 15 ) and Vipraj Nigam (27 off 20) produced a late burst to take India to 377/9.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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