Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest to score IPL hundred at 14 years & 32 days, registers 35-ball ton during RR vs GT

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever to score a hundred in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the 14-year-old reached the milestone in just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Monday. Playing in place of injured Sanju Samson, Suryavanshi reached the feat with a six of Rashid Khan.

The previous record for youngest IPL centurion was held by Manish Pandey (19 years & 253 days), who scored reached three figures against now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2009 while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Chssing 210 runs set by Gujarat Titans, Suryavanshi went bonkers from the first ball itself, taking on the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Karim Janat and Washington Sundar. He was particularly brutal against veteran India pacer Ishant and debutant Janat with a 28 runs and 30 runs in one over. In fact, Suryavanshi was even not born when Ishant made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.

He reached his maiden IPL fifty in just 17 balls before scoring the next fifty in just 18 balls. Suryavanshi's fifty was the fastest in IPL 2025 and second fastest for Rajasthan Royals in IPL. It was also second fastest by any player against Gujarat Titans.

The record for youngest player to score a fifty in IPL was previously held by Suryavanshi's teammate Riyan Parag (17y & 175d) against Delhi Capitals in 2019. To add more to that, Suryavanshi also became the youngest ever to score a T20 century.

List of youngest players to score a T20 century 14y & 32d - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) vs Gujarat Titans - 2024

18y & 118d - Vijay Zol (Maharahtra) vs Mumbai - 2013

18y & 179d - Pervez Hossain Emon (Barishal) vs Rajshahi - 2020

187 & 280d - Gustav McKeon (France) vs Switzerland - 2022

He was finally dismissed by Prasidh Krishna for 101 off just 38 balls, including seven fours and 11 sixes. Suryavanshi's maiden hundred in his third IPL game was also the fastest, leaving behind Manish Pandey, Paul Valthaty and Priyansh Arya, who also scored in their fourth innings.