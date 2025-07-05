Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks Pakistan star's record for fastest hundred in youth ODIs during India U-19 vs England U-19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's hundred against England U-19 in the fourth game came in just 52 balls. He was finally dismissed for 143 from 78 balls, including 13 fours and 10 sixes. India U-19 are leading the five-match series 2-1.

Koushik Paul
Updated5 Jul 2025, 06:38 PM IST
India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after completing their century against England U-19 in the fourth youth ODI. (Reuters)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke Pakistan cricketer Kamram Ghulam's record for fastest century in youth ODIs on Saturday when the 14-year-old reached the three-figure mark in just 52 balls against England U-19 in the fourth game of the five-match series in Worcester.

Suryavanshi, who had scored of 48, 45 and 86 in his previous three outings in the series, struck 10 fours and seven sixes during his knock. Ghulam had reached his hundred in 53 balls previously.

Fastest hundreds in Youth ODIs

BallsPlayerOpponentYear
52Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India U-19)England U-192025
53Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan U-19)England U-192013
68Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh U-19)England U-192005-06
69Raj Angad Bawa (India U-19)Uganda U-192021-22
69Shaun Marsh (Australia U-19)Kenya U-192001-02

Sent into bat first, India were off to a disastrous start as they lost Ayush Mhatre for just five runs. Vihaan Malhotra joined Suryavanshi as the duo put up 219 runs for the second wicket to take the game away from England U-19. However, Suryavanshi missed on a deserving 150.

The southpaw was dismissed just seven runs shy of the milestone when he was caught by Joseph Moores off the bowling of Ben Mayes. Suryavanshi's played 78 balls for his knock, which included 13 fours and 10 sixes. Malhotra is still batting in the middle.

This is not the first time Suryavanshi had made the headlines while playing for India. Last year, the Bihar lad struck the joint-fastest hundred in men's youth Tests against Australia U-19 in Chennai, by reaching the three-figure mark in just 56 balls. England's Moeen Ali had also smashed a 56-ball hundred in 2005 in youth Tests.

Suryavanshi continues on IPL success

Suryavanshi's major breakthrough came in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Rajasthan Royals when he became the youngest ever to score an IPL hundred. He finished off his campaign with a fifty. In seven matches, Suryavanshi scored 255 runs at a strike rate of over 200. 

