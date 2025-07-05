Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks Pakistan star's record for fastest hundred in youth ODIs during India U-19 vs England U-19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke Pakistan cricketer Kamram Ghulam's record for fastest century in youth ODIs on Saturday when the 14-year-old reached the three-figure mark in just 52 balls against England U-19 in the fourth game of the five-match series in Worcester.

Suryavanshi, who had scored of 48, 45 and 86 in his previous three outings in the series, struck 10 fours and seven sixes during his knock. Ghulam had reached his hundred in 53 balls previously.

Fastest hundreds in Youth ODIs

Balls Player Opponent Year 52 Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India U-19) England U-19 2025 53 Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan U-19) England U-19 2013 68 Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh U-19) England U-19 2005-06 69 Raj Angad Bawa (India U-19) Uganda U-19 2021-22 69 Shaun Marsh (Australia U-19) Kenya U-19 2001-02

Sent into bat first, India were off to a disastrous start as they lost Ayush Mhatre for just five runs. Vihaan Malhotra joined Suryavanshi as the duo put up 219 runs for the second wicket to take the game away from England U-19. However, Suryavanshi missed on a deserving 150.

The southpaw was dismissed just seven runs shy of the milestone when he was caught by Joseph Moores off the bowling of Ben Mayes. Suryavanshi's played 78 balls for his knock, which included 13 fours and 10 sixes. Malhotra is still batting in the middle.

This is not the first time Suryavanshi had made the headlines while playing for India. Last year, the Bihar lad struck the joint-fastest hundred in men's youth Tests against Australia U-19 in Chennai, by reaching the three-figure mark in just 56 balls. England's Moeen Ali had also smashed a 56-ball hundred in 2005 in youth Tests.