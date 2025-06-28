Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues rich form with 19-ball 48 against England U-19 as India U-19 win big in 1st Youth ODI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his rich form with a 19-ball 48, powering India U-19 to a six wicket win against England U-19 in the first Youth ODI in Hove on Friday. Following his success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently, the 14-year-old once again showed his batting prowess on English soil, ensuring a commanding win for India.

Chasing 175 runs to win, Suryavanshi and captain Ayush Mhatre gave India U-19 a flying start at a run rate of 10 runs per over. While Mhatre got the best seat in the game, at the non-striker's end, Suryavanshi continued his onslaught from the onset with a flurry of boundaries.

The southpaw was brutal against the likes of Jack Home and James Minto, hitting the duo for a combined five sixes and three fours to race away to 48 in just 18 balls. However, a miscued slog-sweep off Ralphie Albert, brought his downfall as Suryavanshi missed on a half-century.

Wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu remained not out at 45 as India U-19 romped home with 156 balls to spare. Earlier, Isaac Mohammed (42) and Rocky Flintoff (56) were the top scorers for England U-19 as the home side were all out for 174 in 42.2 overs. For the unknown, Rocky is the son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff.

Led by Kanishk Chouhan (3/20), the Indian bowlers didn't allow the England side to settle down with wickets at regular intervals. Henil Patel (2/41), RS Ambrish (2/42) and Mohamed Enaan (2/37), all scalped two wickets each. The second game will be played on June 30.