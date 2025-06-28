Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues rich form with 19-ball 48 against England U-19 as India U-19 win big in 1st Youth ODI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his rich form with a 19-ball 48, powering India U-19 to a six wicket win against England U-19 in the first Youth ODI in Hove on Friday. Following his success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently, the 14-year-old once again showed his batting prowess on English soil, ensuring a commanding win for India.

Chasing 175 runs to win, Suryavanshi and captain Ayush Mhatre gave India U-19 a flying start at a run rate of 10 runs per over. While Mhatre got the best seat in the game, at the non-striker's end, Suryavanshi continued his onslaught from the onset with a flurry of boundaries.

The southpaw was brutal against the likes of Jack Home and James Minto, hitting the duo for a combined five sixes and three fours to race away to 48 in just 18 balls. However, a miscued slog-sweep off Ralphie Albert, brought his downfall as Suryavanshi missed on a half-century.

Wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu remained not out at 45 as India U-19 romped home with 156 balls to spare. Earlier, Isaac Mohammed (42) and Rocky Flintoff (56) were the top scorers for England U-19 as the home side were all out for 174 in 42.2 overs. For the unknown, Rocky is the son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff.

Led by Kanishk Chouhan (3/20), the Indian bowlers didn't allow the England side to settle down with wickets at regular intervals. Henil Patel (2/41), RS Ambrish (2/42) and Mohamed Enaan (2/37), all scalped two wickets each. The second game will be played on June 30.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi dons coveted No.18 jersey Meanwhile, Suryavanshi donned the famous No.18 jersey on his youth ODI debut. The No.18 in Indian cricket is synonymous with former captain Virat Kohli, who recently took retirement from Tests. Earlier in last year, Kohli had quit the shortest format after India's T20 World Cup victory in Barbados. Kohli is available to play ODIs only.