Vaibhav Suryavanshi eases past Virat Kohli during IND U19 vs BAN U19 en route to maiden World Cup half century

Vaibhav Suryavanshi kept his reputation intact as the 14-year-old went past talismanic Virat Kohli for most runs in Youth ODIs for India, en route to his maiden World Cup half-century on Saturday in Bulawayo. After being dismissed for just two during India's first ICC U19 World Cup 2026 clash against USA, Suryavanshi took his time against Bangladesh to canter his way to a 30-ball fifty.

In the process, the left-hander from Bihar went past Kohli in the list that is headed by Vijay Zol. He started the day needing 27 runs to go past Kohli. Suryavanshi, thus became the seventh Indian batter to cross the 1000-run mark in Youth ODIs. Kohli, who led India to a U-19 World Cup title in 2008, finished his Youth ODI career at 978 runs.

Most runs for India in Youth ODIs

Player Runs Matches Highest Vijay Zol 1404 36 128 Yashasvi Jaiswal 1386 27 114 Not Out Tanmay Srivastava 1316 34 110 Unmukt Chand 1149 21 122 Not Out Shubman Gill 1149 16 160 Sarfaraz Khan 1080 33 101 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 1026* 20 171 Virat Kohli 978 28 100 Gaurav Dhiman 837 24 121 Akhil Arvind Herwadkar 801 30 88 Not Out

Having come into the limelight during the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, Suryavanshi made everyone stand and notice when the the 14-year-old became the youngest ever centurion in the franchise league's history. Thereafter, there was no looking back for the Bihar lad.

Born in Samastipur, Suryavanshi made a name for himself in every country he has travelled to, scoring hundreds on the fast and bouncy tracks of England and Australia. He scored a hundred on debut for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Qatar before scoring his maiden U19 Asia Cup ton a few days later in Dubai.

He prepared for the U19 World Cup with another century on South African soil earlier this month. The overall record for most runs in youth ODIs belongs to Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 1820 runs. Meanwhile, India went with an unchanged side against Bangladesh.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 playing XIs Bangladesh: MD Rifat Beg, Zawad Abrar, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Farid Hasan Faysal(w), Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Al Fahad, Saad Islam Razin, Iqbal Hossain Emon