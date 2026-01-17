Subscribe

Vaibhav Suryavanshi eases past Virat Kohli during IND U19 vs BAN U19 en route to maiden World Cup half century

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the seventh Indian batter to score 1000 or more runs in Youth ODIs. Virat Kohli had finished at 978 runs in the list that is headed by Vijay Zol.

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Jan 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Advertisement
Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored his maiden ICC World Cup fifty against Bangladesh.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored his maiden ICC World Cup fifty against Bangladesh.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi kept his reputation intact as the 14-year-old went past talismanic Virat Kohli for most runs in Youth ODIs for India, en route to his maiden World Cup half-century on Saturday in Bulawayo. After being dismissed for just two during India's first ICC U19 World Cup 2026 clash against USA, Suryavanshi took his time against Bangladesh to canter his way to a 30-ball fifty.

In the process, the left-hander from Bihar went past Kohli in the list that is headed by Vijay Zol. He started the day needing 27 runs to go past Kohli. Suryavanshi, thus became the seventh Indian batter to cross the 1000-run mark in Youth ODIs. Kohli, who led India to a U-19 World Cup title in 2008, finished his Youth ODI career at 978 runs.

Advertisement
Also Read | IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score, World Cup 2026: Suryavanshi keeps India in fight

Most runs for India in Youth ODIs

PlayerRunsMatchesHighest
Vijay Zol140436128
Yashasvi Jaiswal138627114 Not Out
Tanmay Srivastava131634110
Unmukt Chand114921122 Not Out
Shubman Gill114916160
Sarfaraz Khan108033101
Vaibhav Suryavanshi1026*20171
Virat Kohli97828100
Gaurav Dhiman83724121
Akhil Arvind Herwadkar8013088 Not Out

Having come into the limelight during the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, Suryavanshi made everyone stand and notice when the the 14-year-old became the youngest ever centurion in the franchise league's history. Thereafter, there was no looking back for the Bihar lad.

Also Read | 6 hundreds in 6 countries! Vaibhav Suryavanshi torments South Africa

Born in Samastipur, Suryavanshi made a name for himself in every country he has travelled to, scoring hundreds on the fast and bouncy tracks of England and Australia. He scored a hundred on debut for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Qatar before scoring his maiden U19 Asia Cup ton a few days later in Dubai.

He prepared for the U19 World Cup with another century on South African soil earlier this month. The overall record for most runs in youth ODIs belongs to Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 1820 runs. Meanwhile, India went with an unchanged side against Bangladesh.

Advertisement
Also Read | Suryavanshi takes spotlight away from Rohit, Virat with 36-ball ton in VHT

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 playing XIs

Bangladesh: MD Rifat Beg, Zawad Abrar, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Farid Hasan Faysal(w), Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Al Fahad, Saad Islam Razin, Iqbal Hossain Emon

India: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel

 
 
Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVaibhav Suryavanshi eases past Virat Kohli during IND U19 vs BAN U19 en route to maiden World Cup half century
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts