Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets reality check after majestic IPL hundred during RR vs MI; joins Yusuf Pathan in unwanted list

After scoring a record-breaking hundred against Gujarat Titans, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed for a two-ball duck against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

Koushik Paul
Updated1 May 2025, 10:33 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi walks after losing his wicket against Mumbai Indians.
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi walks after losing his wicket against Mumbai Indians. (REUTERS)

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi got a reality check three days after scoring a record -breaking hundred in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Rajasthan Royals opener was out for a two-ball duck against Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Suryavanshi, who had grabbed the limelight during the mega auction last year, justified the buzz around him when he became the youngest centurion in IPL at 14 years and 32 days with a 38-ball 101 against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

Certainly, the craze was on the Bihar teenager against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Such was the craze that experts and fans were looking up to Suryavanshi's match-up against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. But that remained a dream as Deepak Chahar dismissed him.

After blocking his first delivery, Suryavanshi mistimed a full length delivery only to see the white cherry go straight at the hands of Will Jacks on the edge of the circle. Such was the importance of Suryavanshi's wicket, that the whole Mumbai Indians bunch celebrated.

In the process, Suryavanshi joined the likes of IPL stalwarts Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina and others who have scored a hundred, followed by a duck in the next innings in IPL. While Pathan achieved the unwanted record in 2010, Raina scored the same three seasons later.

List of players with hundred followed by duck in next innings in IPL

  • Yusuf Pathan (Rajasthan Royals) -2010
  • Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) - 2013
  • Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2023
  • Marcus Stoinis (Lucknow Super Giants) - 2024
  • Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 2025
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - 2025

Earlier, Mumbai Indians rode on half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (53) and Ryan Rickelton (61) and 48 not out each from Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav to post 217/2 in 20 overs after being to bat.

Meanwhile, a loss against Mumbai Indians will virtually eliminate Rajasthan Royals from the race for playoffs qualification. A win will put Mumbai Indians on the top of the points table with 14 points.     

First Published:1 May 2025, 09:53 PM IST

