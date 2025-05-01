Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets reality check after majestic IPL hundred during RR vs MI; joins Yusuf Pathan in unwanted list

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi got a reality check three days after scoring a record -breaking hundred in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Rajasthan Royals opener was out for a two-ball duck against Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Suryavanshi, who had grabbed the limelight during the mega auction last year, justified the buzz around him when he became the youngest centurion in IPL at 14 years and 32 days with a 38-ball 101 against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

Certainly, the craze was on the Bihar teenager against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Such was the craze that experts and fans were looking up to Suryavanshi's match-up against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. But that remained a dream as Deepak Chahar dismissed him.

After blocking his first delivery, Suryavanshi mistimed a full length delivery only to see the white cherry go straight at the hands of Will Jacks on the edge of the circle. Such was the importance of Suryavanshi's wicket, that the whole Mumbai Indians bunch celebrated.

In the process, Suryavanshi joined the likes of IPL stalwarts Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina and others who have scored a hundred, followed by a duck in the next innings in IPL. While Pathan achieved the unwanted record in 2010, Raina scored the same three seasons later.

List of players with hundred followed by duck in next innings in IPL Yusuf Pathan (Rajasthan Royals) -2010

Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) - 2013

Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2023

Marcus Stoinis (Lucknow Super Giants) - 2024

Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - 2025 Earlier, Mumbai Indians rode on half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (53) and Ryan Rickelton (61) and 48 not out each from Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav to post 217/2 in 20 overs after being to bat.