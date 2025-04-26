Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri warning after impressive IPL debut; ’There’s no mercy’

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a six off the very first ball he faced in Indian Premier League. Suryavanshi made 34 and 16 in his first two innings in IPL.

Livemint
Published26 Apr 2025, 08:13 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India, Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India, Saturday, April 19, 2025.(AP)

Handling pressure and limelight is a challenging thing for elite athletes. Even the best tend to struggle. How about managing all these as a 14-year-old? Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has garnered the attention of the World in just two games. The 14-year-old opener smashed a six off the very first ball on his Indian Premier League debut. He scored 34 off 20 and 16 off 12 in the two matches and already smashed five sixes in his nascent career.

Virender Sehwag and Ravi Shastri's two of India's finest cricketers have some advice for the youngster.

‘Aim to play IPL for 20 years’: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag, winner of 2 World Cups, cautioned Vaibhav Suryavanshi to not get carried away with the name and fame.

“He (Vaibhav Suryavanshi) must aim to play IPL for 20 years like Virat Kohli. Kohli started playing IPL as an 18-year-old and has played 18 seasons. Look at the thousands of runs he has scored, the number of centuries he has. That should be the aim. If you think that you have become a star after hitting your first ball for six, then we may not see you in the coming years,” said the dashing opener on Cricbuzz Show

Also Read | IPL 2025: What is the salary of umpires in world’s richest T20 league? Read on

'People won't show you mercy': Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of the Indian Men's team and eminent commentator, also spoke along similar lines to Virender Sehwag on the latest episode of The ICC Review.

“I think the first shot he played, that would have taken everyone's breath away," Shastri said. "But, he's young, so I would say just let him play a bit because it's at that age, there's bound to be failure as well. It's how he handles failure."

 

“People will come up with new things. There'll be lots of short stuff thrown at him. When you tonk someone's first ball for six, then you show no mercy. Then you don't care whether he's 14 years old or 12 years old or 20 years old," he added.

Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals have lost 7 of their 9 matches this season and are on the brink of an elimination. Rajasthan Royals host Gujarat Titans on Monday (April 28). Sanju Samson missed the last two matches due to side strain and it will be interesting to see the team selection once the skipper returns to the top of the order. One has to wait and see whether they will drop Suryavanshi or push him down the order.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVaibhav Suryavanshi gets Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri warning after impressive IPL debut; ’There’s no mercy’
MoreLess
First Published:26 Apr 2025, 08:13 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.