Vaibhav Suryavanshi headlines India's U-19 squad for tour of Australia - Check complete schedule, date, venue

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Jul 2025, 09:40 PM IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi made all the noise with his batting during India's recent U-19 tour of England.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi made all the noise with his batting during India's recent U-19 tour of England. (Reuters)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again headlined India's U-19 squad for their tour of Australia in Seotember, the fixtures of which was announced on Wednesday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The India U-19 side will play three one-day games and two multi-day matches against Australia's U-19 side.

India U19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan; Standby players: Yudhajit Guha, Laxman, B.K. Kishore, Alankrith Rapole, and Arnav Bugga.

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 complete schedule

DateMatchVenue
September 211st Youth ODINorths
September 242nd Youth ODINorths
September 263rd Youth ODINorths
September 30 - October 31st Youth TestNorths
October 3 - 72nd Youth TestMackay
 
