Vaibhav Suryavanshi headlines India's U-19 squad for tour of Australia - Check complete schedule, date, venue

Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again headlined India's U-19 squad for their tour of Australia in Seotember, the fixtures of which was announced on Wednesday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The India U-19 side will play three one-day games and two multi-day matches against Australia's U-19 side.
India U19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan; Standby players: Yudhajit Guha, Laxman, B.K. Kishore, Alankrith Rapole, and Arnav Bugga.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|September 21
|1st Youth ODI
|Norths
|September 24
|2nd Youth ODI
|Norths
|September 26
|3rd Youth ODI
|Norths
|September 30 - October 3
|1st Youth Test
|Norths
|October 3 - 7
|2nd Youth Test
|Mackay