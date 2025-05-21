Vaibhav Suryavanshi knows how to handle fame at 14 years after IPL success: ‘500 missed calls, but switched off phone’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is one of the hot topics in Indian cricket currently after the 14-year-old's heroics at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Although Rajasthan Royals ended their season with just four wins from 14 games, Suryavanshi became one of the young talents to emerge and perform with the big boys in the world's top league.

Having already grabbed the limelight during the IPL 2025 mega auction last year when he became the youngest to be picked in the tournament, the teenager from Bihar's Samastipur had to warm the bench for the first seven games. He finally got his opportunity when captain Sanju Samson had to sit out due to injury.

The left-hander had an instant impact, blazing away to a 35-ball hundred to become the youngest-ever IPL centurion. On Tuesday, Suryavanshi ended his maiden IPL campaign with 252 runs from seven games with an impressive strike rate of over 200.

Success in IPL comes with instant fame, attention and money. One needs to know how to balance everything without hampering one's own game. Suryavanshi was also asked the same by Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid after the youngster's fifty helped the 2008 champions beat Chennai Super Kings to end the season on a high.

In response to Dravid's question of how many people called him after his maiden IPL ton against Gujarat Titans, Suryavanshi replied, “There were more than 500 missed calls, but I've switched off the phone.”

The Rajasthan Royals opener also reveals that he doesn't like too many people around him. "A lot of people approached me after the century, but I don't like that a lot. I kept my phone switched off for 2-4 days. I don't like having too many people around. Just my family and a few friends, that's enough," added India's rising star.