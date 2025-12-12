Vaibhav Suryavanshi loses calm at UAE wicketkeeper in U19 Asia Cup; Indian centurion hits back ‘Tere saath selfie loon?’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi rewrote history books on Friday as the Indian opener smashed 14 sixes and nine boundaries enroute to his blistering 171 against United Arab Emirates in a match of the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. Riding on Suryavanshi's whirlwind knock, India posted a record 433/6 after being put into bat first.

On the back of a good campaign for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, Suryavanshi was in mood from the onset. Although India lost Ayush Mhatre with just eight runs on board, Suryavanshi went on his business at the other end as he clobbered the opposition at will.

Suryavanshi coupled his clean ball-striking and fearless approach with a brilliant mix of timing and power as the southpaw raced to his first fifty in just 30 balls before scoring his next in 26 more deliveries. Suryavanshi was finally cleaned up by Uddish Suri in the 33rd over.

Although a cool customer by nature, Suryavanshi lost his cool while batting in his nineties. Not sure about during which over the incident took place, but it was when he was on his nineties, Suryavanshi became a victim of sledging by UAE wicketkeeper Saleh Amin, who chirped from behind, “Come on boys. 90’s curse. 90’s curse.”

Agitated by Amin's words, Suryavanshi hit back in the most hilarious manner and said “Tere saath selfie loon?”

Vaibhav Suryavanshi walks into record books The 14-year-old also walked into record books with his 14 sixes as Sryavanshi broke the record for most sixes in a single innings of the U-19 Asia Cup. The record was previously held by Afghanistan's Darwish Rasooli (10 sixes in 2017).

Suryavanshi's six-hitting madness didn't stop at the Asian level. He has now passed Australian Michael Hill’s 12 sixes against Namibia in 2008, for most sixes in an innings in a Youth ODI at the global level. In the process, Suryavanshi became the first player to cross 50 sixes in Youth ODIs.