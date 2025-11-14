Vaibhav Suryavanshi madness grips Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025; scores joint second-fastest T20 hundred on India A debut

Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the Children's Day with a 32-ball hundred for India A in their campaign opener of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 against United Arab Emirates in Doha on Friday. The 14-year-old, playing in a multi-nation tournament for the first time in his career, smashed the opposition all round the park to continue his red-hot form.

Batting first, India A didn't get the start they wanted, losing opener Priyansh Arya in the second over itself. That didn't bother Suryavanshi as he went on in his business as usual with a flurry of boundaries and raced to his fifty in just 17 balls. The teen sensation took another 15 balls to reach his three figures.

He was particularly brutal against Muhammad Jawadullah and Harshit Kaushik, against whom the Indian smashed seven sixes in two overs, to take the game away from UAE. Suryavanshi was finally dismissed for 144 in 42 balls, studded with 11 fours and 15 sixes off Muhammad Farazuddin.

In the process, Suryavanshi equalled Rishabh Pant for a joint second-fastest T20 hundred by an Indian. Pant had also hit a 32-ball hundred against Himachal Pradesh in a match of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in 2018. The fastest T20 hundred by an Indian belongs to Urvil Patel and Abhishek Sharma, who reached three figures in 28 balls.

The world record is with Estonia's Sahil Chauhan who smashed a 27-ball hundred against Cyprus in 2024. Previously, Suryavanshi's fastest hundred came off 35 balls against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. At that time, he was the youngest to score an IPL hundred.

India A reach 297/4 in 20 overs After the dismissal of Suryavanshi, captain Jitesh Sharma stole the show with an unbeaten 83 to take his team to 297/4 in 20 overs. Naman Dhir also contributed with 34. Earlier, Jitesh won the toss and opted to bat first at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

India A vs UAE playing XIs India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi,, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (c) (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

