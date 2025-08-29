Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes PKL debut; Rajasthan Royals' IPL star plays kabaddi during Season 12 launch - Watch

Youngest Indian Premier League (IPL) centurion Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) debut on Friday as the Rajasthan Royals star played both kabaddi and cricket, during the launch event of the 2025 season in Visakhapatnam. Wearing a Rajasthan Royals kit, Suryavanshi made his way into the playing arena and played kabaddi with the PKL stars. He then also played cricket with the same. The kabaddi players also tried their hand at cricket with Suryavanshi.

Time and again, PKL has brought cricketing stars to promote the game and the league in the country. Earlier, the likes of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have been on PKL matches. The arrival of Suryavanshi also brought an excitement among the fans ahead of the event.

During his time in the event, Suryavanshi dispatched all the balls into the stands. Meanwhile, the first match of PKL Season 12 will see Telugu Titans kicking off against Tamil Thalaivas at Viswanandh Sports Stadium in Vizag. Both teams have gone major reshuffles ahead of the new season.

How have Vaibhav Suryavanshi fared in 2025? Suryavanshi came into the limelight during the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the 14-year-old scored 101 runs from 38 balls against Gujarat Titans to become the youngest-ever to score a three-figure mark. Suryavanshi was 14 years and 32 days old. He finished IPL 2025 with 252 runs from seven games at a strike rate of close to 200.