Vaibhav Suryavanshi names Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh as childhood heroes ahead of IPL 2026

Speaking on JioStar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi spoke about his childhood heroes. He said he admired former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara and the former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for their ability to single-handedly finish matches, which made a strong impression on him growing up. "I saw both, Brian Lara and Yuvraj Singh, finish matches single-handedly. If they were in, there was no chance for the opponent to come back into the game, and that was something I really liked about them," Suryavanshi said. Vaibhav Suryavanshi said his focus after being picked by Rajasthan Royals is to give the team strong starts, play aggressively in the powerplay, and convert those into runs long innings. He emphasised that his main goal this season is to help the team win the title, believing individual performances will naturally stand out if the team succeeds. "When I was picked, my only goal was to give the team a good start. I wanted to play my game in the Powerplay, and if I got a good start, I wanted to continue and play long without giving my wicket away. I knew that if I played my shots, the scenario of the game would change, because chasing 200-plus runs would not be easy for any team. This season, the goal is to win the trophy for the team. My performances and the team's performances will automatically get highlighted if we win the trophy, and that is the most important thing," he said.