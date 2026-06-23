Vaibhav Suryavanshi overwhelmed ahead of India T20I debut against Ireland: ‘Cannot put this feeling into words’

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to don the senior Indian cricket team's blue jersey for the first-ever time when the Men in Blue travel to Ireland and England for a T20I series.

India will play two T20Is against Ireland in Belfast on 26 June and 28 June, before heading to England for a five-match T20I series starting on 1 July. India will also play a three-match ODI series against England after the T20Is, but Vaibhav is only part of the T20I squads.

Advertisement

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is speechless as he dons the India jersey The 15-year-old was lost for words when he saw his name on the India jersey for the first time. On Tuesday, the BCCI uploaded a video of Vaibhav in the India jersey, explaining how overwhelmed he is.

Advertisement

"It's difficult to express in words. The reason I first picked up a bat and started practising at a cricket ground was to one day wear the India jersey, and that dream has come true today. It feels unreal," the Rajasthan Royals (RR) star said in the video.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced himself to the cricketing world in IPL 2025after being acquired by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.10 crore. He played seven matches in IPL 2025, scoring 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.56.

When he scored a blistering 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025, he became the youngest-ever centurion in men's T20s at 14 years and 32 days. That was also the second-fastest IPL century by an Indian, and in IPL 2026, he came close to breaking Chris Gayle's record of the quickest IPL century.

Advertisement

The youngster enjoyed a terrific IPL 2026 season, amassing 776 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 2 37.31 and went on to win the Orange Cap award.

"I simply cannot explain this feeling in words. It feels like a dream. The moment I saw the jersey, I was so happy. I couldn't stop smiling. Sometimes, things happen in your life that you never even imagined, and when they do, you are unable to react. That was exactly my reaction," Vaibhav added.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits fastest List A 50 off 11 balls; internet reacts

Earlier this year, the Bihar youngster was also part of the India Under-19 squad that won the World Cup in Zimbabwe. He aggregated 439 runs from seven matches, finishing as India's top run-getter in the tournament. This also included a knock of 175 from 80 deliveries in the final against England.

Advertisement

Most recently, Vaibhav also featured for India A in the tri-nation series in Sri Lanka. He slammed a 29-ball 94 in the final against Sri Lanka A, hitting 10 fours and eight sixes. During the match, Vaibhav also slammed an 11-ball fifty, the fastest-ever by any batter in List A cricket.