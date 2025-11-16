Vaibhav Suryavanshi played with special bat to score IPL century: Check which World Cup-winning player gifted it to him

Vaibhav Suryavanshi played with a special bat to score his Indian Premier League (IPL) century. It was gifted by a Team India player who was a part of the T20 World Cup-winning team.

The 14-year-old hit a 6 while playing the first ball of his IPL career. While playing for the Rajasthan Royals, he became the youngest player in IPL history to score a century.

The 35-ball century came against the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Vaibhav scored the second-fastest century in IPL history. Vaibhav has now revealed that the bat had been gifted to him by RR captain Sanju Samson.

On November 16, the teenager collaborated with Instagram to showcase his training for IPL 2026. In one of the video clips, he showed off his collection of bats.

“Most players have one kit bag. But, I have two. I keep my soft leather things, such as pads, gloves and helmets, in one bag. I keep my bats in the other bag,” he said.

“This is the bat Sanju bhai gifted me before the IPL season. I kept asking him for a bat. He gave me this one, and I scored my IPL century with this. I made that century in 35 balls,” he added.

Vaibhav had earlier shared a heartfelt post bidding farewell to Sanju Samson.

“From watching you bat on TV to batting alongside you, it has all been a dream come true. I have learnt a lot from you. Thank you for all the chats and always treating me like a brother, Aur haan mujhe aise hi bat dete rehna (And, keep gifting me bats),” he wrote for his IPL 2025 captain.

In the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens T20 match tonight, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed for 45 off 28 balls. He was the highest scorer in India’s innings.

After his dismissal, India A had a batting collapse. India were 91/3 after 9.4 overs. Then, in 14.1 overs, the Men in Blue were reeling at 104/6.

Sanju Samson leaves Rajasthan Royals In a major IPL trade, Sanju Samson moved to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). in exchange, Rajasthan received Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

“Gave MY everything to this franchise, enjoyed some great cricket, made some lifetime relations, treated everyone in the franchise as my family,” Sanju wrote on Instagram.

“And, when it's time..I AM moving on. Shall always be grateful for everything,” he added.

In 2013, Sanju Samson joined RR at the age of 18. He left the franchise in 2015 and rejoined in 2018. Ever since, he had played for RR before he joined CSK.