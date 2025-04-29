Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 101-run knock against GT hailed as ‘greatest ever’ in IPL history

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 101 run knock against Gujarat Giants in equal parts shocked and excited the cricketing community as congratulations started pouring in all over the place. However, former South African pacer Shaun Pollock believes that Suryavanshi's knock may be the best ever in in the 18 seasons of the IPL so far.

Speaking on the Cricbuzz's post match show, Pollock said, "He (Vaibhav) is 14 and to stand out there and smash it around and get 100 of 35 balls. There's been great victories and performances and that, but that's got to be the greatest performance ever in IPL history.

“He has absolutely smashed it.There's some guys who have been playing four years of RPL before he was born. So he walked out here today and he's just dictated terms.” Pollock added.

Adam Gilchrist impressed by Vaibhav's calmness: Meanwhile, former left handed Australian batter Adam Gilchrist was also equally impressed by Survanshi, noting, “I was just really impressed with that, that calmness in this, in the shot selection here, he goes aggressively to the leg side. That's a big strength area for him, and gains a bit of fortune when if he gets that thick outside edge. But I thought by the end of the innings, I was impressed that he has a greater array of shots than just a slog over mid wicket.”

“He started to open up a bit more of an offside game, and staying, rather than just clearing the front leg and trying to go to the leg side, he actually held position a bit and launched over the offside, so that tells me that he'd settle into his rhythm and felt comfortable enough and then, then you allow full natural game to come through rather than that sort of panic of just got to go with power, that way so.” Gilchrist added

Vaibhav Suryavanshi youngest to IPL century: Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever to score a hundred in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the 14-year-old reached the milestone in just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans. Playing in place of injured Sanju Samson, Suryavanshi reached the feat with a six of Rashid Khan.