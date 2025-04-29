Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s coach speaks about Team India selection after GT vs RR IPL 2025 match, ‘…jald se jald khelega’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shot to fame on April 28 after scoring a 35-ball century in the IPL 2025 GT vs RR match. The Rajasthan Royals batter created history at the age of 14. Now, his childhood coach Brijesh Jha has spoken about the young prodigy, whom RR bought for ₹1.1 crore,

“Even earlier today, the two of us spoke. It was a short but heartfelt conversation about what path to take and what it might lead to. He’s been a part of my life since childhood, deeply attached to me in so many ways. In that moment, I truly felt he needed someone to guide him, to stand by him,” Jha said after the match, with fireworks lighting up the sky in the background.

Next morning, he seemed more resolved as he spoke more about his student.

“Kal bahot khushi ka din tha. Aage aur bhi behtareen paari dekhne ko milega. Asha karte hain ke jald se jald India team ke liye match khelega (Yesterday was a day filled with joy. We’re sure there are many more brilliant innings to come. Hopefully, he’ll be playing for Team India very soon),” Jha said.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s father earlier spoke about his child’s achievements. The proud father credited his son’s hard work for the success.

“We thank Head Coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathoure. We also thank Zubin Bharucha, Sairaj Bahutule and Romi Bhinder. We also want to earnestly thank Rakesh Kumar Tiwari of BCA (Bihar Cricket Association) for allowing Vaibhav to represent the state at such an early age. Vaibhav justified it with a performance like this,” he said.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking century Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in T20s at the age of 14 years and 32 days.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 11 sixes, equaling Murali Vijay's record. He also scored the most runs in an over in IPL 2025, hitting 30 runs off Afghan pacer Karim Janat.