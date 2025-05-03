Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s request for a bat sparks hilarious banter with Nitish Rana, Video goes viral

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryvanshi has had a dream season in the IPL so far, scoring a century in only his third game while also receiving plaudits from many cricket experts around the world. However, despite his bat working wonders for him, Survanshi is interested in getting bats from senior players, and one such incident unfolded in front of the camera with Nitish Rana.

In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on social media, Suryavanshi asks Rana for a bat to which the former KKR player complies but with one pre-condition.

Rana says, “Mai 5 bat data hu tujhe. Agar uska ratio 14 se upar gaya na…” (I’ll give you 5 bats, but if the total count goes above 14). Vaibhav counters,

“Mereko 1 hi chahiye, baat ye hai... Mere age se agar zyada balle hue to mai apna bat ap jisko bologe de dunga.” ("I only want onebat... If more bats are there with me than my age, I'll give my bat to whoever you say." replied Suryavanshi.

Eventually, Rana came to the conclusion that Suryavanshi already had 10 bats with him and said, “Meri bat hai meri marzi mai kyu du?” … Tere pas 10 bat hai? 10 bat to bohot hote hai, itne to Virat bhai ke paas bhi nahi hote hai” ((It’s my bat, my choice why should I give it?…You have 10 bats? 10 bats is a lot—even Virat bhai doesn’t have that many!"

Rana did, however, agree to give one of his bats to the 14-year-old in the end, bringing a sense of elation on his face.