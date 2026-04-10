Vaibhav Suryavanshi smacks Josh Hazlewood for 4, 4, 4, 6 during RR vs RCB; ‘kid destroying…like they're net bowlers’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his mayhem against the best in the world as the 15-year-old smashed Australian Josh Hazlewood for 4, 4, 4 and 6 in an over en route to his 15-ball half-century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.
After scoring a 14-ball 39 against Mumbai Indians in a rain-curtailed game, Suryavanshi continued in the same vein at the Barsapara Stadium against the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hazlewood. The Rajasthan Royals opener started with a couple of fours in the first over from Bhuvneshwar before taking Abhinandan Singh to cleaners in the third.
The presence of towering Hazlewood didn't bog the southpaw down as the left-hander took 19 runs from Hazlewood's second over and his team's fourth to race to a 13-ball 41. Suryavanshi then smashed a six and a four off Bhuvneshwar in his next two to bring up his second fifty in IPL 2026.
With this fifty, Suryavanshi joined Australian duo of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Travis Head (three each) for most IPL fifties under 20 balls. Only Abhishek Sharma and Nicolas Pooran have more (four each) are above the trio. This is also the second 15-ball from Suryavanshi in IPL 2026.
He was finally dismissed for 78 in just 26 balls off the bowling of Krunal Pandya, caught by Virat Kohli. Suryavanshi clobbered eight fours and seven sixes during his stay in the middle. His innings sent the social media into frenzy. “15-year-old kid destroying Bhuvi & Hazlewood like they're net bowlers,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).
“This isn't just a fifty... this is a statement. Vaibhav Suryavanshi isn't the future anymore he's the NOW. Next-gen superstar loading,” the post added. “Bhuvi, hazalewood, bumrah - unbelievable way of handling the best in business, by this kid...,” another said.
“Against the best, no fear. Vaibhav Suryavanshi taking on Jasprit Bumrah & Josh Hazlewood like a boss — future is here,” another user said. “The boy finished the game in PP itself,” wrote another.
With this knock of 78, Suryavanshi toppled senior teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal and went atop the IPL 2026 Orange Cap list. Currently, Suryavanshi has 200 runs in four matches, with Jaiswal at second with 183 runs. Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi is placed third with 160 runs from three games.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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