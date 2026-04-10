Vaibhav Suryavanshi smacks Josh Hazlewood for 4, 4, 4, 6 during RR vs RCB; ‘kid destroying…like they're net bowlers’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his mayhem against the best in the world as the 15-year-old smashed Australian Josh Hazlewood for 4, 4, 4 and 6 in an over en route to his 15-ball half-century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

After scoring a 14-ball 39 against Mumbai Indians in a rain-curtailed game, Suryavanshi continued in the same vein at the Barsapara Stadium against the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hazlewood. The Rajasthan Royals opener started with a couple of fours in the first over from Bhuvneshwar before taking Abhinandan Singh to cleaners in the third.

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The presence of towering Hazlewood didn't bog the southpaw down as the left-hander took 19 runs from Hazlewood's second over and his team's fourth to race to a 13-ball 41. Suryavanshi then smashed a six and a four off Bhuvneshwar in his next two to bring up his second fifty in IPL 2026.

With this fifty, Suryavanshi joined Australian duo of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Travis Head (three each) for most IPL fifties under 20 balls. Only Abhishek Sharma and Nicolas Pooran have more (four each) are above the trio. This is also the second 15-ball from Suryavanshi in IPL 2026.

He was finally dismissed for 78 in just 26 balls off the bowling of Krunal Pandya, caught by Virat Kohli. Suryavanshi clobbered eight fours and seven sixes during his stay in the middle. His innings sent the social media into frenzy. “15-year-old kid destroying Bhuvi & Hazlewood like they're net bowlers,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

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“This isn't just a fifty... this is a statement. Vaibhav Suryavanshi isn't the future anymore he's the NOW. Next-gen superstar loading,” the post added. “Bhuvi, hazalewood, bumrah - unbelievable way of handling the best in business, by this kid...,” another said.

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“Against the best, no fear. Vaibhav Suryavanshi taking on Jasprit Bumrah & Josh Hazlewood like a boss — future is here,” another user said. “The boy finished the game in PP itself,” wrote another.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi leads in Orange Cap list With this knock of 78, Suryavanshi toppled senior teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal and went atop the IPL 2026 Orange Cap list. Currently, Suryavanshi has 200 runs in four matches, with Jaiswal at second with 183 runs. Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi is placed third with 160 runs from three games.

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