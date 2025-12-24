Vaibhav Suryavanshi takes spotlight away from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli with 36-ball hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the spotlight away from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with a blistering 36-ball hundred for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on Wednesday, 24 December. Continuing his good form from the U19 Asia Cup, Suryavanshi clobbered the Arunachal Pradesh bowlers to all corners of the park, reaching three figures in no time.
At just 14 years and 272 days, Suryavanshi smashed records as he became the second-fastest Indian to register a List-A hundred. Before him, only Anmolpreet Singh had achieved the feat for Punjab in 35 balls in the 2024 season.
Notably, both hundreds came against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Suryavanshi narrowly missed his maiden double hundred by just 10 runs when he was caught by Techi Doria off the bowling of Techi Neri. His 84-ball knock of 190 was studded with 15 fours and 16 sixes.
|Player
|Opposition
|Balls faced
|Year
|Anmolpreet Singh (Punjab)
|Arunachal Pradesh
|35
|2024
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar)
|Arunachal Pradesh
|36
|2025
|Yusuf Pathan (Baroda)
|Maharashtra
|40
|2010
|Urvil Patel (Gujarat)
|Arunachal Pradesh
|41
|2023
|Abhishek Sharma (Punjab)
|Madhya Pradesh
|42
|2021
|Player
|Balls
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia)
|29
|125
|Tasmania
|Adelaide
|2023-24
|AB de Villiers (South Africa)
|31
|149
|West Indies
|Johannesburg
|2014-15
|Anmolpreet Singh (Punjab)
|35
|115*
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Ahmedabad
|2024-25
|Corey Anderson (New Zealand)
|36
|131*
|West Indies
|Queenstown
|2014
|Graham Rose (Somerset)
|36
|110
|Devon
|Torquay
|1990
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar)
|36
|128+
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Ranchi
|20
The overall List A record belongs to Australia's Jake-Fraser McGurk, who registered a 29-ball hundred for Tasmania in the 2024-25 season. South African great AB de Villiers is second in the list with a 31-ball hundred against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2014-15.
With this hundred, Suryavanshi had scored hundreds in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament, Indian Premier League (IPL), Youth ODI, Youth Test and India A.
The southpaw is coming off two hundreds in the Asia Cup tournaments. Last month, he hammered 144 for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup before smashing a 95-ball 171 against the UAE in the U-19 Asia Cup recently.
On a high after three hundreds in recent times, Suryavanshi will jet off with the Indian team to Zimbabwe and Namibia in the U-19 World Cup, which starts in January. India are placed in Group A, along wth Bangladesh, New Zealand and USA.
Following the U-19 World Cup, Suryavanshi will prepare for IPL 2026, after being retained by Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season. In fact, Suryavanshi's rise began in the IPL last season when he became the youngest player to score an IPL hundred at 14 years old.
