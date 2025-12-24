Vaibhav Suryavanshi takes spotlight away from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli with 36-ball hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the spotlight away from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with a blistering 36-ball hundred for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on Wednesday, 24 December. Continuing his good form from the U19 Asia Cup, Suryavanshi clobbered the Arunachal Pradesh bowlers to all corners of the park, reaching three figures in no time.

At just 14 years and 272 days, Suryavanshi smashed records as he became the second-fastest Indian to register a List-A hundred. Before him, only Anmolpreet Singh had achieved the feat for Punjab in 35 balls in the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Notably, both hundreds came against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Suryavanshi narrowly missed his maiden double hundred by just 10 runs when he was caught by Techi Doria off the bowling of Techi Neri. His 84-ball knock of 190 was studded with 15 fours and 16 sixes.

Fastest List-A hundreds by Indian players

Player Opposition Balls faced Year Anmolpreet Singh (Punjab) Arunachal Pradesh 35 2024 Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar) Arunachal Pradesh 36 2025 Yusuf Pathan (Baroda) Maharashtra 40 2010 Urvil Patel (Gujarat) Arunachal Pradesh 41 2023 Abhishek Sharma (Punjab) Madhya Pradesh 42 2021

Fastest List-A hundreds overall

Player Balls Score Opposition Venue Year Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia) 29 125 Tasmania Adelaide 2023-24 AB de Villiers (South Africa) 31 149 West Indies Johannesburg 2014-15 Anmolpreet Singh (Punjab) 35 115* Arunachal Pradesh Ahmedabad 2024-25 Corey Anderson (New Zealand) 36 131* West Indies Queenstown 2014 Graham Rose (Somerset) 36 110 Devon Torquay 1990 Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar) 36 128+ Arunachal Pradesh Ranchi 20

The overall List A record belongs to Australia's Jake-Fraser McGurk, who registered a 29-ball hundred for Tasmania in the 2024-25 season. South African great AB de Villiers is second in the list with a 31-ball hundred against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2014-15.

With this hundred, Suryavanshi had scored hundreds in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament, Indian Premier League (IPL), Youth ODI, Youth Test and India A.

Advertisement

The southpaw is coming off two hundreds in the Asia Cup tournaments. Last month, he hammered 144 for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup before smashing a 95-ball 171 against the UAE in the U-19 Asia Cup recently.

What's next for Vaibhav Suryavanshi? On a high after three hundreds in recent times, Suryavanshi will jet off with the Indian team to Zimbabwe and Namibia in the U-19 World Cup, which starts in January. India are placed in Group A, along wth Bangladesh, New Zealand and USA.

Also Read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets promotion in Bihar cricket at 14; check details

Following the U-19 World Cup, Suryavanshi will prepare for IPL 2026, after being retained by Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season. In fact, Suryavanshi's rise began in the IPL last season when he became the youngest player to score an IPL hundred at 14 years old.