Subscribe

Vaibhav Suryavanshi takes spotlight away from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli with 36-ball hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vaibhav Suryavanshi fell just 10 runs short of a well-deserved double hundred against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in Ranchi. He was dismissed for 190, off 84 balls, with 15 fours and 16 sixes.

Koushik Paul
Updated24 Dec 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Advertisement
Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a 36-ball hundred for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ranchi on Wednesday, 24 December.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a 36-ball hundred for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ranchi on Wednesday, 24 December. (PTI)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the spotlight away from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with a blistering 36-ball hundred for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on Wednesday, 24 December. Continuing his good form from the U19 Asia Cup, Suryavanshi clobbered the Arunachal Pradesh bowlers to all corners of the park, reaching three figures in no time.

At just 14 years and 272 days, Suryavanshi smashed records as he became the second-fastest Indian to register a List-A hundred. Before him, only Anmolpreet Singh had achieved the feat for Punjab in 35 balls in the 2024 season.

Advertisement
Also Read | Delhi vs Andhra Live streaming: When and where to watch Virat Kohli in VHT?

Notably, both hundreds came against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. 

Suryavanshi narrowly missed his maiden double hundred by just 10 runs when he was caught by Techi Doria off the bowling of Techi Neri. His 84-ball knock of 190 was studded with 15 fours and 16 sixes.

Fastest List-A hundreds by Indian players

PlayerOppositionBalls facedYear
Anmolpreet Singh (Punjab)Arunachal Pradesh352024
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar)Arunachal Pradesh362025
Yusuf Pathan (Baroda)Maharashtra402010
Urvil Patel (Gujarat)Arunachal Pradesh412023
Abhishek Sharma (Punjab)Madhya Pradesh422021

Fastest List-A hundreds overall

PlayerBallsScoreOppositionVenueYear
Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia)29125TasmaniaAdelaide2023-24
AB de Villiers (South Africa)31149West IndiesJohannesburg2014-15
Anmolpreet Singh (Punjab)35115*Arunachal PradeshAhmedabad2024-25
Corey Anderson (New Zealand)36131*West IndiesQueenstown2014
Graham Rose (Somerset)36110DevonTorquay1990
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar)36128+Arunachal PradeshRanchi20

The overall List A record belongs to Australia's Jake-Fraser McGurk, who registered a 29-ball hundred for Tasmania in the 2024-25 season. South African great AB de Villiers is second in the list with a 31-ball hundred against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2014-15.

Also Read | Andhra vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score: First visual of Virat emerges

With this hundred, Suryavanshi had scored hundreds in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament, Indian Premier League (IPL), Youth ODI, Youth Test and India A.

Advertisement

The southpaw is coming off two hundreds in the Asia Cup tournaments. Last month, he hammered 144 for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup before smashing a 95-ball 171 against the UAE in the U-19 Asia Cup recently.

What's next for Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

On a high after three hundreds in recent times, Suryavanshi will jet off with the Indian team to Zimbabwe and Namibia in the U-19 World Cup, which starts in January. India are placed in Group A, along wth Bangladesh, New Zealand and USA.

Also Read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets promotion in Bihar cricket at 14; check details

Following the U-19 World Cup, Suryavanshi will prepare for IPL 2026, after being retained by Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season. In fact, Suryavanshi's rise began in the IPL last season when he became the youngest player to score an IPL hundred at 14 years old.

Advertisement
 
 
Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVaibhav Suryavanshi takes spotlight away from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli with 36-ball hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts