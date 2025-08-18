Vaibhav Suryavanshi to be India's Asia Cup surprise? BCCI told to play ‘bold’ in squad selection; ‘Don't make him wait’

Amid the ongoing buzz on who should be in the flight to UAE next month, India's Asia Cup 2025 squad selection got a fresh twist as former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth called for Vaibhav Suryavanshi's inclusion. The 14-year-old from Bihar broke into limelight in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals with a hundred.

Having become the youngest ever to earn an IPL contract, Suryavanshi etched his name into record books by becoming the youngest-ever IPL centurion at 14 years when he reached his three-figure mark against Gujarat Titans. He finished his IPL 2025 campaign with a fifty.

In seven matches, Suryavanshi amassed 252 runs at a strike rate of more than 200. That's not all. The left-handed opener continued his impressive form for India U-19 in England, scoring a century en route to their series win. Srikkanth's comments came after he felt Sanju Samson's position is still in doubt following the right-hander's injury in IPL 2025.

"You have to play bold. Don't make him wait. Don't say things like 'let him mature'. He is already playing with remarkable maturity. His shot-making has been on another level. If I were chairman, I would definitely have him in the squad," Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube show.

Srikkanth, who was a member of the India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad, picked Abhishek Sharma as his first-choice opener, kept Suryavanshi and Sai Sudharsan as his options for the second opener.

"My first-choice opener is Abhishek Sharma, no doubt. I will have two more openers. My picks would be Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Sai Sudharsan, with Shubman Gill as an option. If I were a selector, I would keep Vaibhav in the 15 for the T20 World Cup. He has been outstanding," he added.

"I think it should be Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Sai Sudharsan. I would take two out of these three. That would be my preference," said Srikkanth.