Vaibhav Suryavanshi touches MS Dhoni's feet after match-winning fifty during CSK vs RR; watch viral video

Vaibhav Suryavanshi touched MS Dhoni's feet in one of the most heart-touching moments on Tuesday after the 14-year-old's fifty helped Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The incident, the video of which went viral on social media, came just after the game during the customary handshakes after Rajasthan Royals won the game by six wickets. Although it is yet to be clear about their conversation, but the CSK captain seemed to have praised the teenager for the latter's 33-bll 57 which included four sixes and four fours.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals ended their IPL 2025 campaign with four wins from 14 games. Among the positives of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, Suryavanshi certainly deserves credit.

Coming into the playing XI after Sanju Samson's injury, Suryavanshi grabbed the headlines with a century against Gujarat Titans, thus becoming the youngest IPL centurion.

The Bihar southpaw finished with 252 runs in seven games, which included a fifty and a hundred at an amazing strike rate of 206.56. In fact, Suryavanshi also equalled Rishabh Pant for most sixes in a single IPL season before turning 20. Both Suryavanshi and Pant smashed 24 sixes. Pant achieved the same in 2017 while playing for Delhi Capitals.

Rajasthan Royals end IPL 2025 on a high Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals rode on Suryavanshi's fifty to end an otherwise disappointing campaign on a positive note. Asked to bat first, CSK scored 187/8. In reply, Rajasthan Royals completed the chase with 17 balls to spare. Sanju Samson (41), Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and Dhruv Jurel (31 not out) were the other significant contributors for Rajasthan.