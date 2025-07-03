Vaibhav Suryavanshi travels almost 90 kms to witness history at Edgbaston as Shubman Gill runs riot against England

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his India U-19 teammates travelled almost 90 kilometres from Northampton to witness history being created as Shubman Gill became the first Indian captain to score a double hundred on English soil at Edgbaston in the ongoing second Test.

Suryavanshi, who gained limelight after his Indian Premier League (IPL) success with Rajasthan Royals, is a part of the Indian U-19 team touring England for a multi-format series. On the second day of the Test match, Suryavanshi and his teammates were caught on camera as Gill plundered 269 runs or his highest ever Test score.