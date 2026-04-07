Vaibhav Suryavanshi whacks Jasprit Bumrah for first-ball six in IPL 2026; internet reacts ‘he is baap of AB de Villers’

The audacity of Vaibhav Suryavanshi was on display at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati after the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener whacked world's most-feared pacer Jasprit Burmah for a first-ball six during Rajasthan Royals' Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Mumbai Indians.

Having dispatched almost all the top bowlers in IPL, Suryavanshi had never faced Bumrah before this game. With Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya opting to bowl first after the game was reduced to 11 overs per side due to rain, all eyes were the Suryavanshi vs Bumrah battle.

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And when Bumrah bowled his first against the kid half of his age, the Bihar-born lad with a lovely backlift flicked the ball in style over wide long on for a first-ball maximum, leaving everyone in awe. Bumrah could do nothing but to return to his bowling mark with a smile.

That wasn't all. Two balls later, Suryavanshi rolled to his right to pull a shortish slower delivery deep into the stands beyond the beyond backward square leg. The Suryavanshi show took the social media by storm as the youngster was being compared with legendary Ab de Villiers.

"He is baap of AB de Villers," wrote one user. The word “baap” refers to father in real. Suryavanshi was finally dismissed by Shardul Thakur, caught by Tilak Varma at the boundary for a 14-ball 39. During his time in the middle, Suryavanshi smashed five sixes and just a solitary four.

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“Vaibhav sooryavanshi plays like south africa legendary cricketer Lance Klusener,” added another user. “Very impressive. Smashing the world's best bowler so fearlessly. Is he going to be the biggest sensation of world cricket?” wrote a user on X.

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“First ball. Bumrah. And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sends it flying for six that’s fearless, that’s GenZ dominance, pure statement shot,” another wrote. For the unknown, De Villiers has been a legend in IPL itself. The former South African skipper played in IPL from 2007 till 2021.

Also Read | IPL 2026: MI unperturbed by Vaibhav Suryavanshi threat ahead of RR game

He made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) but made a name for himself at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, spending 11 seasons with the 2025 champions. De Villiers scored 5162 runs in 184 games.

Rajasthan Royals reache 150/6 in 11 overs Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals posted a formidable 150/3, riding on knocks from Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Asked to bat first, Jaiswal and Suryavanshi went all guns blazing from the get-go, putting on 80 runs in only five overs at the Barsapara Stadium.

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Jaiswal top-scored with an unbeaten 77 off 32 balls, which included 10 boundaries and four maximums during his entertaining stay in the middle.