Vaibhav Suryavanshi's day out at Lord's; what did India U-19 star do during visit to Home of Cricket? - Watch

It's a dream for every cricketer to play at Lord's one day in his or career. With his eyes fixed on the Honours Board on the names like KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and other Indian stalwarts, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's quite ambition of featuring alongside the big names in world cricket took off when the India U-19 team visited the Home of Cricket recently.

Suryavanshi is a part of the India U-19 side in their tour of England. While the whole Indian U-19 team watched Shubman Gill etch his name into history books in Birmingham, the future India stars were given a tour of Lord's where their seniors suffered a collapse while chasing 193 against England in the third Test.

Also Read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks Pakistan star's record for fastest hundred

In a video shared by the BCCI, the Blue Colts were in awe of the dreamy stadium as they witnessed Lord's iconic spaces - the Long Room, players’ balcony, where they also clicked a group picture. However, Suryavanshi stole the spotlight in a two minute 31 seconds video, where the Rajasthan Royals star was drawn to the Lord’s dressing room and its famed Honours Board.

Its not only a tour but an inspiration for the young boys, opined head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who was a part of the tour tour in 1994. “It’s a very big moment. One is the history of Lord’s, and second, there are so many great achievements here by our countrymen. It’s great to know the legacy this place has.

"We toured Lord’s in 1994 as Under-19s as well. So I could relate to what they’re feeling — the boards in the dressing rooms where the achievements are written, the fifers and the hundreds — these things really inspire you," Kanitkar said.

Memorable birthday for Ayush Mhatre Besides the spotlight on Suryavanshi, it was a big day for India U-19 captain Ayush Mhatre, who celebrated his birthday at Lord's balcony. “It’s a very special day for me that my birthday was celebrated at Lord’s, and my cake cutting happened at the venue,” Mhatre said.