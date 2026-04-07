Vaibhav Suryavanshi's fearless start to Sameer Rizvi's resurgence - 5 breakout stars who have owned IPL 2026 so far

Every Indian Premier League (IPL) comes up with a new set of uncapped stars. From IPL, these prodigies graduated into the Indian national team, serving for the national at the world's biggest stage. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan are some of the examples.

In the 11 games so far in IPL 2026, these fearless prodigies have stamped their authority with the bat, ball, and in the field. Be it Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi, these youngsters have risen to the occasion in crunch moments, playing with boldness.

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With still a long way to go, let's take a look at five such names who have stolen the limelight in IPL 2026 so far and beautifully validated the league’s evolving narrative, where the next generation isn’t waiting for its turn.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi - Rajasthan Royals His age and exploits over the last 12 months in age-group cricket, domestic cricket and the IPL precede his name and reputation. The wonderkid from Bihar has taken the cricketing world by storm and, after success in the Rising Stars Asia Cup and the U-19 World Cup, has carried that form into IPL 2026, picking up from where he left off last season.

Having scored 252 runs in just seven games in IPL 2025, striking at over 200 and registering the second-fastest century of the tournament, Suryavanshi began 2026 season with a thunderous 15-ball half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and followed it up with another quickfire knock against Gujarat Titans, helping Rajasthan Royals get off to a strong start.

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Sameer Rizvi - Delhi Capitals The Uttar Pradesh big-hitter first grabbed attention in the UP T20 League a couple of years ago, prompting CSK to invest ₹8.4 crore in him at the IPL 2024 auction. After a disappointing season and subsequent release, his resurgence began when Delhi Capitals picked him up.

Rizvi had limited opportunities last season but signed off IPL 2025 with a half-century. Following an average Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he was not an automatic starter this season, but has now forced his way into the XI with back-to-back match-winning knocks under pressure.

Against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the stylish middle-order batter came into bat when Delhi Capitals had lost four inside the powerplay with just 26 runs on board during the chase. From there on, Rizvi counter-attacked with an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls to lead his side to victory. To follow it up, Rizvi bettered his show against Mumbai Indians with a 51-ball 90 in chase, too.

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Angkrish Raghuvanshi - Kolkata Knight Riders Taking on wicketkeeping duties has ensured the Mumbai youngster a place in KKR’s line-up for IPL 2026. While KKR have had a challenging start, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been a standout performer with back-to-back half-centuries at the top of the order, earning a promotion in the second game ahead of Cameron Green.

Being entrusted with the gloves signals the franchise’s long-term faith in him, and at 21, Raghuvanshi has shown that he can shoulder responsibility while adapting his game to different match situations. Although KKR lost both the games, Raghuvanshi's 51 (vs Mumbai Indians) and 52 (vs Sunrisers Hyderabad) has sort of given some balance in the batting line-up.

Prince Yadav - Lucknow Super Giants One of the many products of India’s state-run leagues, Prince Yadav was picked by LSG in the IPL 2025 mega auction after impressing with his pace and consistency in line and length. With much of LSG’s pace attack sidelined due to injuries, opportunities came his way, albeit limited, but he showed enough promise.

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Even with the return of Mohammed Shami and both Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan regaining fitness, his inclusion in the XI raised a few eyebrows, but he has repaid the management’s faith with crucial strikes in games against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is now emerging as a key component of the attack, capable of delivering across phases.

Harsh Dubey - Sunrisers Hyderabad The Ranji Trophy star for Vidarbha has taken to IPL cricket like a fish to water for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The bowling all-rounder has been trusted by captain Ishan Kishan to operate in the powerplay, where he has not only controlled the run flow but also picked up key wickets, including Finn Allen against KKR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harsh Dubey (L) celebrates the wicket of LSG's Ayush Badoni in IPL 2026.

Dubey has relied on his traditional lines and lengths, while mixing his pace cleverly to outfox batters. Not just with the ball, the record holder for most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season has also chipped in with handy contributions down the order with the bat, striking a couple of boundaries at Eden Gardens to push Sunrisers Hyderabad past the 225 mark.

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