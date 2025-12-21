Vaibhav Suryavanshi's heated exchange with Pakistan's Ali Raza goes viral during IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup final; watch

After Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi engaged into a heated exchange during the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday. The incident took place in the fifth over of the Indian innings, when Suryavanshi edged an Ali Raza delivery behind.

Following the dismissal, Raza gave a fiery send-off to Suryavanshi along with a few words, provoking the Indian. In reply, Suryavanshi reacted fiercely. In a video that went viral on social media, Suryavanshi was gesturing towards the Pakistani bowler and pointed towards his shoe.

Suryavanshi also pointed out that he belonged to this level.

This was not the first time Raza exchange heated words during the final. Just a few overs earlier, Raza gave an animated send-off to Indian captain Ayush Mhatre. The right-hander also gave a fierce reply before was taken off the ground. Mhatre managed to score 26 runs.

Chasing a mammoth 348 runs, Suryavanshi made his intent clear with a six off the first ball of the Indian innings. The southpaw smashed three sixes and just a lone boundary in his 20-ball stay in the middle. Following the dismissal of the Indian openers, the rest of the Indian batters followed suit as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. India were all out for 156.

Earlier, Pakistan rode on a 172 from opener Sameer Minhas to post 347/8 in 50 overs. Younger brother of Pakistan T20 player Arafat Minhas, Sameer clobbered the Indian attack all round the park to reach his three figures in 71 balls. Although the Indians took five wickets in a space of 25 runs, the damage has already been done.

Ayush Mhatre credits Pakistan batters After the match, Mhatre admitted India had an off day and credited Pakistan batters. “The decision was clear, they batted really well. It was an off day. They batted really well, there was some inconsistency in the line. Had an off day in the field, it happens. There was a simple plan, to bat for 50 overs. It happens," he said after the match.

