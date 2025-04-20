Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s honest confession after first-ball six on IPL debut; ‘Sanju Bhaiya ka bat se match khela hoon’

At 14 years and 23 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi sent shockwaves to all the bowlers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) when the Bihar youngster smashed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Shardul Thakur on his first ball at the stands of Sawai Mansingh stadium on Saturday.

Playing in place of captain Sanju Samson, Suryavanshi stayed on the leg-side, made room for himself and whacked the good length delivery around off side high and over the cover region for a maximum, giving no respect to Thakur.

But little did anyone knew that it was Samson's bat that Suryavanshi played with until the left-handed opener himself admitted. In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals, LSG cricketer Arshin Kulkarni was asking for Suryavanshi's bat to which the latter was continuously denying.

"Baad mein bhijwa doonga yaar bat. Bat nehi hae, kasaam se bat bhijwa doonga. Nehi hae bat match khelne ke liye, sanju bhaiya ke bat se match khela. (I will send you a bat later. Honestly, I don't have much bats, will send you later. I didn't had a bat to play the match. Played with Sanju Samson's bat)," Suryavanshi was heard saying.

The youngster was also holding a sticker-less bat which he claimed to be from Jos Buttler, who had previously played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL. Suryavanshi's innings lasted 20 balls, scoring 34 runs, which included two fours and three sixes.

In fact, Suryavanshi also partnered Yashasvi Jaiswal for a opening stand of 85 in 8.4 overs before being stumped by Rishabh Pant.

Childhood coach reveals Suryavanshi's sacrifice Meanwhile, Suryavanshi, who was bought for ₹1.1 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction last year, had to sacrifice a lot on his diet. According to his childhood coach Manish Ojha, Suryavanshi is not allowed to eat mutton and pizza.

“Mutton nahi khana hai usko, instructions hain. Pizza hata diya hai uske diet chart mein se (Mutton is not allowed for him as per the instructions. Pizza has been removed from his diet chart),” Ojha was quoted as saying to TOI.

"He is just fond of chicken and mutton. He is a kid, so he used to love pizza a lot. But he doesn't eat it anymore. When we used to give him mutton, no matter how much we gave, he would finish all of it. That's why he looks a bit chubby," added Ojha.