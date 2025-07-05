Vaibhav will continue to rewrite history of cricket in years to come: BCA president Rakesh Tiwari

Worcester [UK], July 5 (ANI): Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari lavished praise on young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the batter smashed a blistering century in just 52 balls in the fourth Under-19 ODI against England on Saturday.

Young batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Saturday etched his name into the record books as he set a new world record for slamming the fastest-known hundred in Youth ODIs.

The BCA president, Rakesh Tiwari, said Vaibhav, who is 14 years old, has made both Bihar and India proud. The BCA chief added that Vaibhav's record-breaking century is the first of many to come.

"This is a moment of immense pride for Bihar. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has not only brought glory to the state but has also made the entire nation proud. Achieving such a milestone at such a young age is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and mental strength. On behalf of the entire Bihar cricket fraternity, we congratulate Vaibhav and wish him a bright future," Rakesh said as quoted from a press release by BCA.

"This is just the beginning, Vaibhav's century is the first of many records that are yet to be broken. With the kind of talent and determination he has, we believe he will continue to rewrite the history of cricket in the years to come," he added.

The left-handed batter delivered a dominant performance, scoring 143 runs off 78 balls, including 13 fours and 10 sixes. He broke the previous record held by Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam, who had scored a century in 53 balls. Vaibhav surpassed this milestone by completing his ton in just 52 balls, hitting 10 fours and 7 sixes en route to his hundred.

Vaibhav reached his century in the 19th over of the Indian innings, displaying remarkable confidence and composure at the crease. His commanding play kept the bowlers under constant pressure, reflecting his mental toughness and deep understanding of the game.

Rakesh also reaffirmed the Bihar Cricket Association's commitment to nurturing and supporting emerging talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

"The Bihar Cricket Association remains committed to providing opportunities and support for budding talents like Vaibhav. His achievement will serve as an inspiration for other young players in the state. We are confident that Vaibhav will continue to reach new heights in the world of cricket," said Rakesh Tiwari.