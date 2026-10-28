Who is Vaishnavi Sharma? Gwalior spinner whose maiden 5-wicket haul helped bowl out Zimbabwe for 131 in 3rd women's ODI

Vaishnavi Sharma took five wickets as India bowled out Zimbabwe for 131 in the third women's one-day international at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Wednesday. The left-arm spinner from Gwalior finished with 5/39 in her full quota of 10 overs, and Zimbabwe lasted only 39.5 overs.
Zimbabwe captain Josephine Nkomo won the toss and chose to bat. Vaishnavi Sharma broke a stand that had taken Zimbabwe past 50 when Modester Mupachikwa, the visitors' top scorer with 37 off 48 balls, was stumped by Yastika Bhatia. She then had Beloved Biza caught by Harmanpreet Kaur. Chiedza Dhururu was caught by Jintimani Kalita and Michelle Mavunga by Harleen Deol. Vaishnavi finished her spell by bowling Nyasha Gwanzura.
Kranti Gaud took 2/23 and Sayali Satghare 2/11 for India, who are led by Smriti Mandhana in this match. Zimbabwe's last nine wickets fell for 79 runs. India went into the innings break needing 132 to win.
Vaishnavi comes from the Gwalior region of Madhya Pradesh. She is the first cricketer from the Chambal region to represent India. She trained at the Tansen Cricket Academy in Gwalior. Her coach, Lovekesh Chaudhary, told ESPNcricinfo she was the academy’s first girl student and trained alongside boys there.
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