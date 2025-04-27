Vajra Super Shot at IPL 2025 venues; What is this new technology to safeguard Indian airspace after Pahagam attack

in ChennIn the wake of the recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, the India Premier League (IPL) organisers have added one more layer of security with the introduction of Vajra Super Shot for the remainder of the season. Vajra Super Shot was first seen during the rain-hit IPL 2025 game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Unfortunately, the game was abandoned due to rain.

The Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed, has intensified the tensions across both India and Pakistan. Keeping the safety of the players in mind alongside thousands of fans who throng the stadium everyday, the Vajra Super Shot is a notable addition to the security.

What is Vajra Super Shot? Manufactured by a defense technology firm Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS) in Chennai, Vajra Super Shot is a anti-drone system developed to detect the movement of unauthorised drone activity and aerial threats in real time.

Lightweight and portable, the Vajra Super Shot has the ability to identify drones within a four kilometre radius by using its adaptive frequency technology which will disrupt drone communication signals, thus making it perfect for big ticket events like IPL.

So far, 44 matches have been played in IPL 2025 with 30 more to go including the final. With the Pahalgam attack recently, the stakes for higher security across all the cities is of utmost priority.