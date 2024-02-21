Andhra's opening batter Vamshhi Krrishna achieved a remarkable feat on 21 February after smashing 6 sixes in an over, while playing against Railways during the CK Nayudu Trophy match at the YS Raja Reddy ACP Cricket Stadium in Kadapa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this, he has included his name in the list of Indian batters who smashed 6 sixes in an over. The previous Indian batters who did this are Ravi Shastri (1985), Yuvraj Singh (2007) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (2022).

Krrishna launched an assault against Railways spinner Damandeep Singh on the final and final day of the Andhra vs Railways encounter. Krrishna scored 110 off 64 balls, but the match ended in a draw as Railways piled a massive 865/9 in response to Andhra's first-innings total of 378, reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Andhra player hit the first delivery for a Six via slog sweep over cow corner. After this, he went straight with the bat and then delivered the same result.

With the left-arm spinner Damandeep Singh pitching the third ball on middle and leg, Krrishna disdainfully launched over long-on. This brought Krrishna's half-century. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But he didn't stop at this. He did a repeat of the first shot on the fourth delivery and the next came off a sweep. The last Six were latched on to a short leg, rocking onto the backfoot and clubbing it over the deep fence.

Previous records: Ravi Shastri was the first-ever Indian batter to hit six sixes in an over. He achieved this feat for Mumbai against Baroda in the 1985-86 Ranji Trophy season. He became the second only after Gary Sobers to clobber the bowler six times over the rope.

Following Shastri, Yuvraj Singh was the first Indian and remains the only one to do so on the international stage, as he took on Stuart Broad in Durban at the T20 World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The third in the list belongs to Ruturaj Gaikwad who ended up smoking not just six but 7 sixes in an over in the 2022 Vijay Hazare match between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. He blasted slow left-arm bowler Shiva Singh for 43 runs in the over in route to hitting a mind-blowing 220 not out.

