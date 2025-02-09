Team India's star player Varun Chakaravarthy on Sunday created history by becoming the oldest cricketer to debut for India in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in 50 years, reported TOI.

Varun made his ODI debut at the age of 33 years in the second ODI match against England at Cuttack's Baramati Stadium. He received the maiden ODI cap from veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Stats-wise, Varun, at 33 years and 164 days, is now the oldest ODI debutant for India. Though the record for the oldest debutant still remains with Farokh Engineer, who in 1974 made his ODI debut at 36 years and 103 days.

At the third position is Ajit Wadekar, who made his ODI debut in 1974 against England at Leeds. At that time, Wadekar was 33 years and 103 days old.

In the fourth position stands Dilip Joshi who made his debut in 1980 against Australia. At that time, he was 32 years and 350 days old. While, at number five comes the great Syed Abid Ali, who made his debut in 1974 against England at the age of 32 years and 307 days.

Varun Chakaravarthy stats: Though Varun Chakaravarthy made his ODI debut on Sunday, he had been playing for India in the T20Is since 2021 and IPL since 2019.

The right-arm leg-spinner in 18 T20Is clicked 33 wickets at an economy of 7.02 and an average of 14.2. His best bowling average stands out at 5/17.

While in IPL, Varun played 71 matches and picked 83 wickets at an economy of 7.56 and an average of 24.1. His best bowling average stands out at 5/20.

During the debut ODI match against England at Cuttack, Varun took his maiden wicket of Phil Salt.

India vs England 2nd ODI: After choosing to bat first at Cuttack against India in the second ODI, England have scored 304 runs after losing all wickets in 49.5 overs.

For England, Phil Salt (26), and Ben Duckett (65) gave a good start. Followed by Joe Root (69), Liam Livingstone (41) and Jos Buttler (34). Even Harry Brook contributed 31 important runs.

Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana picked up one wicket each.