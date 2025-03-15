India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy recalled the darkest and depressing phase of his career when he revealed that he received threat calls following the national team's group stage exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Called as a mystery spinner, Varun Chakaravarthy, made his India debut against Sri Lanka in 2021, following his back-to-back impressive seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. He took 35 wickets in two seasons (2020 and 2021), thus impressing the national selectors.

Following his India debut, Varun Chakaravarthy was named in the Virat Kohli-led Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in 2021. In five games, India won three and lost two, including their 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan - Men in Blue's first-ever loss in a World Cup game against the arch-rivals. Varun Chakaravarthy played against Pakistan.

In three matches that he played, Varun Chakaravarthy came home with empty hands. "After the 2021 World Cup, I received threat calls. "Don't come to India. If you try, you won't be able to." People came up to my house, tracked me down-I had to hide at times," Varun Chakaravarthy recalled his horrific times in a YouTube show.

“When I was returning from the airport, a couple of people followed me on their bikes. It happens. I can understand fans are emotional,” he added. Post the 2021 T20 World Cup, Varun Chakaravarthy was dropped from the national side until he was recalled in 2024.

“It was a dark time for me. I was in depression because I thought I was not able to do justice after I was picked for the World Cup with a lot of hype. I regretted not taking even one wicket. After that, for three years, I was not selected,” he stated.

How Varun Chakaravarthy caught selector's eye again? Post T20 World Cup 2021, Varun Chakaravarthy doubled his hard work to present a better version of himself. Not only he continued taking wickets at the domestic level consistently, the Tamil Nadu spinner changed his daily routine.

As a result, Varun Chakaravarthy finished second with 21 wickets in the list of bowlers with most scalps and also played a major role in KKR's title triumph in IPL 2024 under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

He was named in the India's tour of South Africa and there was no looking back for the 33-year-old. Since his return, Varun Chakaravarthy took three five-wicket hauls (2 in T20Is and 1 in ODIs). Against England in the T20I series, Varun Chakaravarthy impressed with 14 wickets in five T20Is, which forced the selectors to include him at the last moment for the Champions Trophy 2025.

"I had to change a lot about myself (after 2021). I had to change my daily routine, practice. Earlier, I used to practise 50 balls in a session, I doubled it. Without even knowing whether the selectors would recall me, it was difficult. After the third year, I thought it was all gone. We won the IPL and then I got the call-I was very happy after that," he said.

"I am not able to believe that all good things are happening in one go. I want to take it to the next level. I have faced setbacks, and I know how bad the criticism can be. But when I look back at those things and the praise I am receiving now, I am happy," he added.

Varun Chakaravarthy at Champions Trophy 2025 In the Champions Trophy 2025, Varun Chakaravarthy took nine wickets in three games, including a fifer against New Zealand in the group stages. In fact, in the semifinal against Australia, Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Travis Head to help India overcome their long-standing rivals.