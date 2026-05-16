Varun Chakaravarthy returns in KKR vs GT as Matheesha Pathirana likely to make Kolkata Knight Riders debut in IPL 2026

In a huge boost, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) confirmed the availability of Varun Chakaravarthy in an all-important clash against Gujarat Titans on Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Eden Gardens. The Tamil Nadu spinner suffered a hairline toe fracture on his landing foot and looked doubtful against Gujarat Titans after missing their previous game.

With the KKR management stating on the eve of the game that a decision on Chakaravarthy would be taken before the game, there were a few concerned faces on his availability. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane quashed all doubts and confirmed Chakaravarthy's availability for the game at the toss.

Also Read | Is Varun Chakaravarthy playing today in KKR vs GT in IPL 2026?

“Varun comes in, Varun is fit,” said Rahane after KKR were sent to bat first by Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill at the coin toss. Chakaravarthy has been one of the main pillars of KKR's turnaround in IPL 2026. “We have to win three games and then see what happens. It's important as a team that we've been playing really good cricket, won four games out of five, the combination and also guys are actually clicking together,” he added.

The mystery spinner went wicketless in his first three games before taking 10 wickets in his next four and played a crucial role in KKR's four wins on the trot. Earlier, KKR went winless in their first six games, including a washout against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens during the initial stages.

Will Matheesha Pathirana make KKR debut? Having missed the initial stages of IPL 2026 due to injury, Matheesha Pathirana joined the three-time champions mid-April. While everyone thought the Sri Lankan pacer would straightway be drafted into the playing XI, the KKR think-tank had other plans.

Bought for ₹18 crore, Pathirana had to wait on the sidelines as the KKR didn't want to tinker with the winning combination as his entry would mean KKR will have to bench one of their four overseas names. With Cameron Green, Rovman Powell and Sunil Narine had their spots fixed, KKR had to choose between Pathirana and Finn Allen.

The three-time champions went with the opening batter from New Zealand. However, things look a bit different against Gujarat Titans as KKR have named only three overseas players - Green, Allen and Narine - in their batting XI. With Pathirana among the impact subs, there is a huge possibility that the Sri Lankan fast bowler might make his IPL debut for KKR.

KKT vs GT playing XIs Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

KKT vs GT impact subs Gujarat Titans: Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips