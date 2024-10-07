Varun Chakravarthy on dream comeback in India vs Bangladesh T20 cricket match: ‘Feels like rebirth’

Suryakumar Yadav's India dominated Bangladesh in the first T20I in Gwalior on Sunday, eventually winning by 7 wickets. Almost all of India's bowlers found success in the first T20I, but Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh received the most praise for taking 3 wickets apiece.

Also Read | IND vs BAN T20I: Captain Suryakumar Yadav shares BIG update on Bangladesh series

What made the encounter even more special for Varun was the fact that it was his comeback game in Indian colours after the 2021 T20 World Cup. Chakravarthy was rattled in his first over, conceding 15 runs, but the mystery spinner bounced back strongly in the next 3 overs, conceding just 16 runs and taking 3 crucial wickets of Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain and Jakir Ali.

Soon after the match, Chakravarthy spoke about his comeback in Indian colours, likening the experience to a 'rebirth'. He also talked about the effort it took to get back into the fray after a gap of around three years.

Feels like rebirth: Varun Chakravarthy on dream comeback "After three long years and it was definitely emotional for me, and it feels nice to be back in the Blues, it feels like a rebirth. There have been many [challenges]. Once you are not in the Indian side, people tend to write you off very easily. You need to stay in the highest level, again and again you need to keep knocking the door. Thankfully, this time it happened and hopefully I can keep continuing my good work," Varun Chakravarthy was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.